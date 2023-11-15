Why Big Brother VIP isn’t on air tonight: the reason

Why isn’t Big Brother VIP broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, November 15, 2023? The historic reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini skips today’s episode at the last minute, to make room for the film Gladiator? But why? And when does it air? We’ll tell you right away. Big Brother returns to the air tomorrow, November 16, in its usual Thursday slot. Therefore the debut of Io Canto generation with Gerry Scotti, scheduled for tomorrow, is skipped.

Tonight in prime time on Canale 5 there will be Gladiator. Tomorrow, November 16th, the Gf. The reason for this change in programming is probably dictated by Mediaset’s desire not to clash tomorrow evening for the debut of Io Canto with tennis and Sinner, the great protagonist on Rai 2 at the ATP Finals in Turin. In fact, tennis achieved excellent free-to-air ratings in yesterday’s match against Djokovic.

We have seen why Big Brother VIP 2022-2023 is not broadcast tonight, but where to see the various episodes live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast free-to-air – free – on Canale 5 on Monday evenings (warning: possible changes) at 9.40 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, daytime is scheduled on Canale 5 and Italia 1. But not only that: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow, always live, the protagonists of the VIP reality show every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). And La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).