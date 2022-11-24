Why Big Brother Vip is not on the air tonight: the reason

Why is Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 not tonight – Thursday 24 November – broadcast on Canale 5? As expected, Mediaset has implemented some changes in its programming for various reasons. The main one is related to the start of the World Cup in Qatar. To avoid losing ratings, it was decided to reduce the episodes of GF Vip from two to one weekly episode: Signorini’s program – since last week – is therefore only broadcast on Mondays, thus freeing up prime time on Thursdays.

Alfonso Signorini himself confirmed everything during the episode aired on Monday 14 November: “From this week we will only be on air on Mondays, we will suspend our bi-weekly appointments which will resume later”. Then the announcement that the show “will go on until April”

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 is not on the air tonight, but where to see the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast free-to-air – free – on Canale 5 on Monday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).