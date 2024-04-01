Why Big Brother isn't on air tonight: the reason and when it returns

Why isn't Big Brother broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, Monday 1 April 2024? We'll tell you right away: the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini will not be broadcast tonight simply because the 2023-2024 edition has ended. Last Monday, March 25, the final was broadcast which saw Perla Vatiero's victory. The appointment with the House is therefore for the next TV season. Fans of the program will therefore have to wait several months to enjoy the new season of the reality show.

