Why Big Brother isn't on air tonight: the reason and when it returns
Why isn't Big Brother broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, Monday 1 April 2024? We'll tell you right away: the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini will not be broadcast tonight simply because the 2023-2024 edition has ended. Last Monday, March 25, the final was broadcast which saw Perla Vatiero's victory. The appointment with the House is therefore for the next TV season. Fans of the program will therefore have to wait several months to enjoy the new season of the reality show.
Location
We have seen why Big Brother is not on air today, but where is the House located (location)? The House, as per tradition, is located in Cinecittà, Rome, and every year its furnishings and rooms are modified, offering, depending on the editions, new and secret places to discover during the episodes. Among these, the most famous are the suite and the hovel, without forgetting the legendary Confessional, where the competitors confide in each other away from other people inside the house. In 2013 a fire burned down the Big Brother House, which was entirely rebuilt for the next edition.
#Big #Brother #isn39t #air #tonight #reason #returns
Leave a Reply