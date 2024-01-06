Why Big Brother isn't airing tonight: the reason, 6 January 2024

Why isn't Big Brother broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, Saturday 6 January 2024? The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini will not be broadcast tonight because it is a holiday. The appointment was therefore postponed by a few days. The broadcast is scheduled for Monday 8 January 2024. Fans of the program will therefore have to wait a few hours to enjoy the new episode of the reality show.

It is not yet known whether in 2024 we will see a double weekly Big Brother appointment or just one, perhaps placed on Monday evening and another on Thursday. In the meantime, it is possible to follow the reality show every day on Mediaset Extra (channel 55), Mediaset Infinity (site and app) and on La5 (channel 30) with live connections from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and 19.10 and from Monday to Sunday at '1 in the morning.

