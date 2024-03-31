After the death of the singer Selena Quintanilla occurred on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, several projects began to come out that talked about her life and death, among them the film 'Selena', starring Jennifer Lopez and written and directed by Gregory Nava.

Several actresses were casting to star in 'Selena', Selena Quitanilla's film which was so successful and projected Jennifer López, its protagonist, internationally. Biby Gaytan She was one of the actresses who 27 years ago became interested in bringing Selena to life.

In the Televias program 'Cuéntamelo ya!', they share that Biby Gaytan Almost 30 years ago she was interested and tried out to stay with the character and bring Selena Quintanilla to life in the movies, but it was Jennifer Lopez who got it

Biby Gaytan. Instagram photo

Biby Gaytanwife of also singer and actor Eduardo Capetillo, auditioned to play the 'Queen of Tex-Mex' in the biographical filmbut Jennifer Lopez surpassed her in many ways.

There is no doubt that Jennifer López and Biby Gaytán are beautiful, talented, excellent dancers and both met the profile to give life to Selena Quintanillabut finally it was the first who won it after the casting she did.

It is not remembered that Biby Gaytanwho is currently 52 years old, has spoken about what her experience was like when casting for the movie 'Selena', and their enormous physical resemblance cannot be denied.

Why Biby Gaytán was REJECTED to be Selena Quintanilla in cinema

Thanks to 'Selena', Gregory Nava's film, Jennifer López, currently 54 years old, became international and was applauded for her characterization of Selena Quintanilla.

