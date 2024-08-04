To the demands for transparency in the results of the Venezuelan elections from most of the countries of Latin America, including Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, who together demanded an “impartial verification of the results”, the echoes that they demand from Nicolas Maduro that demonstrates with evidence that he won is extended to wider shores.

The G7 this week called on “the competent authorities to publish detailed election results in full transparency,” according to a statement released by the Italian presidency on behalf of the group, which also includes Germany, Canada, United States, France, Japan and United Kingdom.

For his part, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrellsaid that the Venezuelan authorities “must put an end to the arrests, repression and violent rhetoric against members of the opposition” when more than a thousand people have been arrested for protesting against the regime and the same Maria Corina Machado is in hiding due to threats against him.

While the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchezfor his part, made “a firm call for calm, civility and the guarantee of the fundamental rights of all Venezuelans.”

Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal urged Venezuelan authorities on Saturday to “quickly publish all records” of the Venezuelan presidential election, in order to “guarantee the complete transparency” of the process.

At the moment, the countries that already recognize the opposition candidate Edmundo González as president-elect of Venezuela are Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina and Panama, while the United States declared Gonzalez the winner of the elections.

The response of Maduro, in power since 2013 and political heir of the former socialist president Hugo Chavezwas to break relations with Peru, the first to recognize González’s victory.

In turn, the Venezuelan regime ordered the expulsion of Peruvian diplomatic personnel, along with that of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay for what it considered “interventionist” actions.

Leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez

G7 countries and the European Union could also be affected by a new wave of migration from Venezuela

“Maduro’s stay in power is worrying and relevant for a group of Western governments that have suffered, and could suffer again, a greater impact from Venezuelan migration, with the consequences that this means for their budgets and the reaction it generates internally in their countries, but also because there are a series of Venezuelan criminal groups, which are a small minority, that have managed to expand their networks to those countries,” Venezuelan analyst Mariano de Alba tells this newspaper.

For de Alba, this group includes countries such as: Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile who have suffered the onslaught of a wave of migration that has presented them with serious challenges at various levels.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Colombia remains the main destination for Venezuelan immigrants (currently the diaspora numbers 2.8 million out of 7.7 million in the world), but Chile, Ecuador and Peru have also received significant flows.

“The total number of migrants received by these three countries exceeds two million, which represents more than 3 percent of the local population, on average,” explains the IMF, adding that, in general terms, “the demographic profile of Venezuelan migrants is similar to that of the local population of the host countries.” “Almost two-thirds are of working age, and almost half are women.”

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

However, the Fund warns that, although most have settled in other Latin American countries, “some have emigrated to North America and Europe, especially to the United States and Spain.”

On the other hand, De Alba explains, there is a group of governments that are concerned on principle. “They see Maduro’s government as authoritarian, one that commits human rights violations and is now trying to ignore the popular will expressed in the July 28 election,” he said.

Therefore, the threat of receiving a new mass migratory flow -according to the firm ORC Consultores, The fact that 24.9 percent of Venezuelans would begin making plans to leave the country within 18 months if Maduro remains in power has led these countries to speak out, whether head-on or cautiously.

Tentacles of the Aragua Train can spread worldwide

“Venezuela has undoubtedly become an ecosystem where criminal organizations have found the possibility of accessing income, and particularly, in recent years the source that comes from human trafficking and smuggling has grown,” explains Ronal Rodríguez, researcher and spokesperson for the Venezuela Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario.

In this regard, Rodríguez points out, “the Venezuelan population faces a huge challenge because the Venezuelan regime exploits migration and also the host communities.”

For the analyst, criminal organizations are “exploiting migration and victimizing the population in a state of human mobility, which generates very complex situations within several cities in other countries.”

The Tren de Aragua is the most powerful criminal structure in Venezuela and the only local group that has managed to establish itself abroad.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

This transnational expansion began in 2018 and occurred at the expense of the massive Venezuelan exodus.

In the case of Peru, Colombia and Chile, the gang initially entered border towns, and later into capitals and economic centers.

According to Insight Crime, some of the criminal economies in which they participate are drug trafficking, kidnapping, human trafficking and extortion.

However, Rodríguez warns that one challenge in combating this transcriminal network, which is already operating in the United States, is that “the Venezuelan regime denies the existence of the Aragua Train, while countries like Colombia, Chile and Peru have to confront this transnational criminality.”

“The danger is that within these circumstances of crisis in Venezuela, it becomes much more complex because the trafficking and smuggling of migrants becomes their most lucrative source of income and has a direct impact on the growth of these organizations,” warns Rodríguez.

In this regard, analysts agree that Nicolás Maduro and various actors within the governing coalition, including the Armed Forces, will want to negotiate a series of guarantees and agreements that will substantially reduce the risks that would be involved if they were no longer in power.

View of migrants in the Darien Gap.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA – INTERNATIONAL EDITOR – EL TIEMPO

In X: @stephechavarria