The first years of life represent a unique and unrepeatable opportunity. During this period, the neurological, cognitive, emotional and social foundations that will determine the future capabilities, development and well-being of children are established. Numerous studies, such as that of James Heckman, Nobel Prize winner in Economics, confirm the impact that investments made during this period have on education, health, productivity, insertion into the labour market and on the reduction of risk behaviours throughout life. In addition, this is the investment with the best rates of return and the most cost-effective in the long term for countries.

The optimal development of children’s skills and abilities depends essentially on the quality of care provided during the gestation stage and in the first years of life. Unfortunately, many children in Latin America and the Caribbean, especially those who live in disadvantaged, vulnerable socioeconomic contexts, deprived of basic services and in a context of insecurity, are far from receiving adequate care at this crucial stage. For some children, deprivation begins even before birth, specifically at the gestation stage, since many women receive insufficient medical care during pregnancy and suffer from deficiencies and stressors in their social environment.

Later, in the early years, adverse experiences are commonly observed, classified into three main categories: abuse (physical, emotional and sexual), neglect (physical and emotional) and family vulnerability (abandonment/lack, gender violence, mental health, incarceration and drug use/addictions), as analyzed in the studies of Mathey A. Harris. These experiences have negative effects throughout life as they increase risks to health, mental health, delayed cognitive development and, in addition, they can increase the risks of injuries, sexually transmitted infections and involvement in sex trafficking. They can also increase risks to maternal and child health, including teenage pregnancy, pregnancy complications and stillbirth.

Let’s briefly recap the most relevant figures for the region. According to Unicef, statistics indicate that only one in ten pregnant women in Latin America and the Caribbean undergoes more than four check-ups during pregnancy, which affects their own health and that of the baby. It is estimated that in the region almost 10% of children born in 2020 were born underweight. By 2022, around 5 million children under five years of age suffered from stunted growth, an alarming indicator of chronic childhood malnutrition.

According to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 255 babies die every day in Latin America and the Caribbean before reaching one month of age, a figure that represents a risk 2.5 times greater than in higher-income countries. Similarly, in relation to early stimulation and cognitive development, according to UNICEF data, a worrying 18% of children between three and five years of age did not achieve appropriate development in at least three of four key areas: cognition, motor development, socio-emotional skills and learning.

Before the pandemic, 11.4% of the region’s population lived in extreme poverty, a figure that increased to 13.1% for children and adolescents. In 2021, this gap widened significantly. In addition, the pandemic deepened inequalities in social protection and reduced investment in social policies targeting children, increasing the risks of intergenerational transmission of poverty. By 2023, 29% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean lives in poverty, a proportion that rises to 42.5% if only children and adolescents are considered. In terms of violence, UNICEF estimates that the regional homicide rate for children and adolescents (12.6 per 100,000) is four times higher than the world average (3 per 100,000).

All of these factors have a lifelong impact on Latin American children and generate social pain that will be a burden for the future of the region. But not all is lost. Recent research (Hillis, 2010, Bethell, 2019, Lieberman, 2015) shows that, in the same way that adverse experiences in childhood generate lasting effects, experiences of care and tenderness also have an effect throughout life. These life-saving experiences such as family support and care, security, predictability in routines, enjoyment in play and school, emotional openness, among many others, have effects on the prevention of teenage pregnancy, psychosocial risks, family and work problems, and health problems, especially in mental health.

In this sense, CAF – development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean – promotes a comprehensive investment in early childhood based on loving care. The commitment to early childhood is a commitment to redefinition, tenderness and new opportunities for Latin American children.