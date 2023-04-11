Why Belen Rodriguez does not lead Le Iene tonight, April 11, 2023: the reason for the absence

Why doesn’t Belen Rodriguez lead Le Iene tonight, Tuesday 11 April 2023, on Italia 1? Tonight, the Argentine presenter will not be present on stage at the Mediaset show that she has been hosting for some time now. Dagospia gave the news in the afternoon, then in the evening the confirmation of the program via social media. The presenter will be missed because she has contracted Covid. “I want to do Le Iene and instead I have Covid. They made me two swabs… I want to work… I have to go home locked up – Belen’s words to the Instagram profile of the program -. See you next week. Leave my job to the three crazy comedians. They will never be up to me, but you will have to be content…”.

To launch the services from the studio will therefore be Max Angioni, Nathan Kiboba and Eleazaro. This is not the first absence for Belen who already did not show up in the studio on March 14th. On that occasion the episode was conducted solo by the actor Claudio Santamaria who had explained the absence of the presenter with “health reasons”.

In the following days Belen also disappeared from social networks: no posts, no stories on Instagram through which she tells her life every day. An absence that triggered a varied range of hypotheses from fans and gossip sites, ranging from health reasons to a sentimental crisis. Upon returning to Le Iene (7 days later) Belen joked about her saying: “I needed to stop for a few days. I had to have it serviced, the car is old”. Case closed. Now, however, the second package in a few weeks for Covid.

Streaming and TV

