Every March 20 is the International Day of Happiness, an initiative that started in Bhutan and that was approved by the UN in its resolution of June 28, 2012 “to promote the integration of happiness in public policies.” According to the United Nations General Assembly, “governments and international organizations must invest in conditions that promote happiness by defending well-being and the environment in political frameworks, such as the 17 Sustainable Development Goals”.

But what is happiness? Throughout history, philosophical thought has asked this question on countless occasions. Seneca, in his Of happiness (Of blessed life), said that “all men want to live happily”, so we all aspire to such a situation and to do so the first thing we will do is discover what it is, what it consists of. Such a transcendental question is one of the reasons for the birth of ethics in ancient Greece. “The secret of happiness is not found in the pursuit of more, but in the development of the ability to enjoy less,” said Socrates. For the philosopher, happiness “does not come from external rewards or recognition, but from internal success, since by reducing our needs we can learn to appreciate the simplest pleasures.” For Plato, “the man who makes everything that leads to happiness depend on himself, no longer on others, has adopted the best plan to live happily.” There are countless quotes throughout history from great thinkers.

For its part, the Royal Spanish Academy defines happiness as “a state of pleasant spiritual and physical satisfaction.” Also as “person, situation, object or set of them that contribute to happiness” and, in its third meaning, as the “absence of inconveniences or setbacks.” Psychology, for its part, also has its explanation.

What psychology says

“Happiness is a complex concept that involves both subjective and objective aspects in a person's life,” says Rebeca Gómez, psychologist at the European Institute of Positive Psychology. Although it may itself be abstract, its manifestations, such as emotional well-being, can be measured and are tangible from a psychological perspective. “It is important to understand that happiness is a fluctuating and dynamic experience and that being happy all the time can be unrealistic, since life is full of emotional ups and downs,” says the expert. And she adds: “The pursuit of well-being involves effectively managing any emotions, including unpleasant ones, and cultivating a sense of general satisfaction.” For this psychologist, it is best to focus on activities and aspects of life that provide meaning and satisfaction: “Happiness is often found naturally when you immerse yourself in authentic experiences and focus on the process, rather than just on the result”.

When talking about happiness it is important to clarify that being happy is not the same as being happy. “Being happy can refer to a momentary state, while being happy implies a more lasting and general state of well-being. In fact, positive psychology focuses on developing and enhancing personal strengths and promoting a comprehensive sense of happiness and satisfaction with life.” life,” Gómez explains. What are happy people like? Do they have similar characteristics? The answer is yes. According to Gómez, it is very common for them to exhibit characteristics such as gratitude, empathy and have positive social relationships. “It is also the identification and cultivation of personal strengths that contributes significantly to general well-being,” he clarifies.

However, adds the expert, “it is very important to remember that happiness in no way means the absence of problems, but rather the ability to deal with them effectively when they arise. In fact, developing emotional resilience and using positive coping strategies can allow a “A person finds happiness even in challenging and complicated situations.” “Obtaining happiness usually derives from meaningful experiences, healthy relationships, personal achievements, the practice of gratitude and the connection with activities that bring meaning and purpose to life,” says Gómez. “A happy person can be perfectly realistic contrary to what is mistakenly believed, since they tend to be minds that evaluate situations, but also have the ability to focus on the positive aspects, seeking constructive solutions.” Positive psychology, explains the expert, “does not deny life's difficulties, but rather promotes a balanced perspective that includes appreciating the positive in the midst of challenges.” “Happiness is a personal journey that involves balancing realistic expectations, cultivating meaningful relationships, and finding satisfaction in personal development. These practices, combined with a positive attitude and appreciation of everyday experiences, can contribute significantly to a fuller and more satisfying life,” she summarizes.

Happiness and stress

One of the disruptive factors that most hinders the feeling of happiness is stress, and this occurs a lot in the work environment. Ana Hernández, a consultant specialized in stress regulation in corporate environments aimed at companies to improve the efficiency and well-being of employees, believes that it is absolutely feasible to be happy in a job even if it is not the desired one. “The main thing is to take into account the mental attitude towards it, that is, ask yourself questions such as what your professional work is going to contribute to society or why you need the job, since choosing for economic reasons is not the same as choosing for location or because it is what you were trained for.” All of those questions, she adds, “help connect you with a purpose for your day-to-day work with your dedication.”

Can you be happy in a job that you don't like? The expert confirms that it is: “It's all about the interpretation you want to give it and the focus, for example, is not the job you would want, but it covers your financial needs. That is, pay attention to accepting that the situation does not have to be eternal and prepare to look for that job with which you feel most identified, since not doing so would be resigning yourself and that can lead to unhappiness.”

Stress is a physiological response of the body that is designed to come into operation in life-threatening situations, helping us stay alive. “There are people who are more productive when the date of an exam or a project is due because the mind puts all its power at our disposal to help us succeed, but if this level of stress continues in the time, there comes a time when it takes over our mind and that is when it begins to be harmful, since it becomes somatized and the body loses the race to the mind, that is, it cancels out happiness, since this is not what we want. It gives us life with material or external goods, that is called well-being.” However, the expert continues, “happiness comes from within, from being calm, from being in balance, from having confidence in oneself and even though complicated situations arise, facing them as an opportunity that life gives us to evolve as people. ”. And she offers advice for those moments: “Be aware that during that complicated episode there may be a break in time where we have a hard time, but it has an end. You have to trust in the impermanence of situations, because in the end everything ends.”