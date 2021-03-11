While spring and summer were believed to be one seasonal advantage against cororonavirus, a global study has just shown that when levels of pollen in the air are higher, you can see higher rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the respiratory disease caused by Covid-19.

Although in Argentina we already have the typical spring allergies -the pollination of trees, which is extra-domiciliary-, we will soon enter the typical fall allergies, -intra domiciliary, by mites or dust at home. And this international team, led by researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the German science center Helmholtz Zentrum München, affirms that those who are allergic are more exposed to the virus due to low defenses.

Members of high-risk groups against Covid, the study suggests, can protect themselves by observing pollen forecasts and, for allergies in general, only by wearing homemade masks or masks but that are double-layered or have a dust filter.

In the Northern Hemisphere, in the spring of 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to coincide with the tree pollen season. These observations made the scientists in this study wonder if there is a demonstrable link between airborne pollen concentrations and SARS-CoV-2 infection rates. The conclusion? Pollen is a significant environmental factor that influences infection rates.

Under the leadership of first author Athanasios Damialis, the TUM Environmental Medicine Chair team collected data on airborne pollen concentrations, weather conditions, and Covid infections, taking into account the variation in infection rates of day to day and the total number of positive tests. In their calculations, the team also included data on population density and the effects of lockdown measures.

The 154 researchers analyzed pollen data from 130 stations in 31 countries on five continents. The team showed that pollen in the air can represent, on average, 44% of the variation in infection rates, and humidity and air temperature also play a role in some cases.

In some German cities, for example, concentrations of up to 500 pollen grains per cubic meter (100 grains are not exceeded at the beginning of pollination) per day during the study, leading to a general increase in rates. infection of more than 20%.

If pollen in the air weakens the immune response, in Argentina, during our spring, were there more infections among allergy sufferers? And allergy sufferers, do they develop more serious symptoms of coronavirus?

Stella Cuevas is former president of the Association of Otolaryngology of the City of Buenos Aires (AOCBA). An expert in smell, she was the leader of the first trial in Argentina that tested the direct relationship between her loss and coronavirus infection. With that biography, and after studying this international research, answer safely.

“What I do know is that the anosmic (who lose their sense of smell due to Covid) who are allergic they are having a harder time regaining their sense of smell. The allergic person himself is already ‘involved’ in this pandemic because his defenses are low, so, faced with any type of infection (viral or bacterial), he is vulnerable. Faced with a slight change in temperature, he suffers, he gets sick very often. That is why there must be the protection of all vaccines, not only for Covid, vitamin complexes and vitamin C, “he explains.

Cuevas clarifies that, in case of contagion, not necessarily due to being allergic they develop more serious cases. But they do have a “disadvantage” by being allergic. Just to get it more easily.

“Their immune system is already compromised by genetics. One is allergic because of a father, mother or direct relative who passed that gene to him. And the allergy cannot be cured. For this reason, as this study says, they must do a treatment before pollination “.

There is always an acquaintance or acquaintance, “with a lot of allergies”, who, carilina in hand, also seems to have a cold too often. Is allergic rhinitis (typical of stuffy noses that seem to leak water, not mucus) is the same infection caused by the coronavirus? Do not.

“Covid is a virus that causes an infection. The allergy, on the other hand, is a condition, where the immune system overreacts to certain allergens: foreign substances, such as pollen or dust, “he says. That is why allergy sufferers do have repeated viral infections.

Back in the study, Cuevas explains that the environment is polluted “in itself” and that during spring pollination, as there is so much pollen, the environment is heavier.

“So, what we breathe ‘heavy’, which enters through the upper airway (the nose), to later pass through the lower one, so that we can breathe, in allergy sufferers it is more likely to generate some type of infection if the environment is more contaminated, perhaps also by Covid. To a lesser extent, the same happens in ‘heavy’ environments, with those who do not have allergies, “he explains.

Among the research results, there are also specific recommendations in the pollination season. Like that in the houses there is ventilation, “but controlled”. Not constantly, but when there is no strong wind, so that no pollen enters. It is also recommended not to dry clothes outside on very windy days, so that pollen is not impregnated on the fabrics, and to always go out “with glasses and chinstrap (double layer or dust filter)” if there are trees. Cuevas adds that when ventilating the house you have to be just as careful with dust and smoke, which also, like pollen, allow the entry of allergens through the respiratory tract.

In the mucosa that lines the nose, in the case of those who have allergies, there is greater production of an inflammatory molecule called ICAM-1. That is the “adhesion” molecule that makes people more vulnerable to getting coronavirus.

Just as the appetite of this virus for the only neuron that we have outside the brain, the one in the nose and responsible for the sense of smell, has already been tested, this study now showed that Covid, as Cuevas says, “finds it very the ICAM-1 is appetizing. ”

ACE