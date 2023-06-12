Why Beautiful today, June 12, 2023, is not on the air: the reason and when it returns

Why Beautiful is not on air today, Monday 12 June 2023: the reason? We tell you right away: the reason is the death of Silvio Berlusconi, who died this morning at 9.30 at the age of 86. To remind him, its Mediaset has therefore overturned the programming, in particular of Canale 5 and Rete 4. Instead of today’s episode of Beautiful, therefore, Speciale Tg5 will be broadcast – in simulcast on Canale 5, Rete 4 and on Tgcom24 – on air until 18.25, and then resume from 20 to 24.

When he returns

But when is Beautiful back on Canale 5? The airing should return to regular as early as tomorrow, June 13, 2023. We will start again from today’s episode.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Beautiful is not broadcast today, Monday 12 June 2023, but where to see the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? The historic American soap opera is aired every afternoon at 1.40 pm on Canale 5. It is also possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones .