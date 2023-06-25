The auctioneer raps stuttering into the microphone at a rate of a million beats per minute. Around him, men in black jackets and red ties keep an eye on their similarly dressed colleagues in the room and by the telephones, searching for signals.

Somewhere in a dark, far corner, someone must have nodded. It is bustling with activity from that direction. With an inscrutable heap of hand gestures, the Red Badgers go into the overdrive and with much clamor bring the bid to the podium. It hardly seems possible, but the auctioneer takes it up a notch.

There are really only two types of car auctions

We know car auctions. They’re either ugly venues full of car-dealing tire kickers looking among the unloved ex-rental cars for something that’s lived through his previous life with a modicum of decency, or ultra-exclusive, champagne-sipping events on immaculate lawns where exotic specimens (both cars and people) compete each other out of the tent in their desire for attention for their good taste and origin.

Barrett-Jackson is what happens when you combine the two and throw them into a mixer with copious amounts of American showmanship, glamour, noise, energy, questionable art, hype, size, speedboats, dust, liquor, excitement and people. Oh, and the Blue Origin space capsule. It’s bustling and captivating in a strange way.

The history of the Barrett-Jackson car auction

‘The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions’ is the promise, and there are numerous world records to back up the claim. We are in Scottsdale, Arizona at the end of January. It is the first major event of the American car season (think of it as a traveling circus of auctions, club meetings, classic shows, shows and meetings held at various locations throughout the year; for example, the renowned Pebble Beach takes place during Monterey Car Week) .

“The scale of the whole thing is completely mind-boggling: 1,907 cars are being sold here this week.”

Scottsdale is home to Barrett-Jackson, and they’re doing their best here. The company was founded in 1971 by Tom Barrett and Russ Jackson, and when Russ’ son Craig Jackson took over in the mid-1990s, he realized it wasn’t just about the buyers and sellers. If he added some entertainment and action, people would come for the show.

It worked. Last year, some 350,000 people showed up, and 95 percent didn’t even come close to holding a bidding sign. They came to marvel at the cars, to see the auction, to see performances, to ride with hot lap or even to buy a Jacuzzi. The scale of the whole thing is completely mind-boggling.

How many cars are auctioned at Barret-Jackson car auction?

I am told that 1,907 cars will be sold during the week. Each of them is on stage for about three minutes. Before and after that moment of fame and glory, they are set up in gigantic tents that spread out in all directions from the auction area. The largest is 1.3 kilometers long. Indeed: a world record for a temporary structure.

I’ll just have a look around. In my naivety I had thought that an afternoon/evening would be sufficient. How stupid. I do exactly one tent and am constantly held up by amazing metal, merchandise stalls and opportunities to buy absolutely everything from perverted artwork to axle stands.

“They love cars here that tell a story, have some celebrity glitter on them, or have been featured in movies”

It’s especially great for people watching, especially at the place where they sell gaudy statues of life-size screeching eagles clutching the Declaration of Independence. With an interesting sideline of scale models of stagecoaches, by the way. A lot of the people here look like they just got off one of those things.

It’s quite a mess

There is purposely no clear organization as far as the cars themselves are concerned. If they put all the Corvettes together, you’d get bored quickly. So there’s a Chevy Blazer parked next to a Batmobile, something called the Conquest Evade makes a skinny 993-generation 911 look really tiny, and an original 8.0-liter Viper sits between a Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph and a Maserati GranTurismo lined up.

The exception is the Star Cars. Shielded by cords, they form a special gathering of European supercar exotics, rare muscle cars, outrageous tuning extravaganza and a cardboard Rod Stewart next to the Ferrari 550 Barchetta he once owned.

The cars must have something to offer

This is what it’s all about. Barrett-Jackson is a car auction where all cars are given equal opportunity, but is especially fond of the cars with a story, cars with some celebrity glitter or that have been featured in movies to stand out amid all the American muscle and power . The contrast becomes all the greater when I visit RM Sotheby’s the next day.

It’s a much smaller, much more exclusive affair on the grounds of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Arizona Biltmore Hotel. Where Barrett-Jackson can stack the cars sky high, RM Sotheby’s must carefully curate the collection of cars that go under the hammer to ensure that each lot is at its very best.

It must be selective in what it offers. And so Sotheby’s does most of the heavy lifting and negotiations beforehand. They can even restore cars and also pay a lot of attention to the pedigree and individual history of the lots. This leads to a more intimate relationship between buyer and seller.

Bid at your own risk

At the bottom of the giant screen at the Barrett-Jackson car auction is a disclaimer: “Unless otherwise stated, assume the cars are not matching numbers and that the mileage does not have to be the current one.’ You, the buyer, are responsible for any mistakes. But you can also easily pick up an absolute bargain here. Everything, even a Ferrari F40 that will eventually be hammered down to $2.75 million, is sold without reservation. The bidding starts at zero.

Sometimes the price doesn’t even climb that high. Sellers pay a commission and an entrance fee (the latter determined by where your car is displayed and when it appears on stage; Friday and Saturday nights are the most sought after), while buyers pay 15 percent on top of the hammer price.

Craig Jackson is estimated to be worth $300 million. He’s a big, friendly Arizonian with bright eyes and a Bugatti belt, and he knows his audience inside out. The organization is incredible. When the moment in the spotlight arrives, each car from its tent is housed in a kind of row system.

This is how an auction works at Barret-Jackson

Now is the time for potential buyers to see it start up, drive, and poke around. Then it rolls through a curtain into the auditorium. I’m walking with a convincing replica of a presidential Beast. He’s going for $14,000. Each car is announced in the shortest possible way (‘Ladies and gentlemen, here is an Oldsmobile Cutlass aaannnd… whgivme5uh5n6ncanigeta7‘ etcetera).

You gradually become fascinated: the lightning-fast delivery, the signaling arms, the turnover anyway, the hassle, the live TV broadcast. You get sucked into the madness. I talk to some of the assistants who help with the bidding, looking for stories. They all support the fact that bidders get coupons for free beer. And they are authorized to ‘encourage’ bids (‘C’mon man, you need this car, don’t let it get away’). I ask where the line is between encouraging and intimidating. They shrug.

As a car rolls off the stage, a girl in spandex pants that appear to have been spray-painted leans over the hood far beyond necessary and writes the sale price on the windshield. It distracts you and puts you back to zero; that car is now sold, please turn your attention back to the podium.

Is all this still possible at this time?

It could all come across as overly masculine and dated, but the whole thing is delivered with such a sense of show, with such friendliness and openness that you can hardly help being swept up in it. This doesn’t feel obscure. How could it be when the boy scouts, the Boy Scouts of America, are here collecting car badges?

Call me naive, but I’m walking around here with a big smile on my face and soaking it all in. That said, with all the lights, the constant bombardment of impressions, the noise, the feeling that time has suddenly disappeared… That night, my departure feels like I stumble broken out of a casino in Las Vegas.

It has become a thing to sell your car through the Barrett-Jackson car auction. Where Sotheby’s feels like a business, this is a playground. Come with your friends, drink, laugh, buy some junk, be happy. It’s a day trip to the American Dream.