After nine seasons from the comedy show, ‘40 and 20‘, everything seems to indicate that the show could have been cancelled.

According to the version that has circulated through social networks, everything seems to indicate that the problem appeared after Shanik Berman revealed that the cast of the Televisa program asked for an increase in their salaries.

Apparently, the actors of ’40 and 20′, asked that their salary increase and they resisted recording chapters if their request was not fulfilled, in order to achieve their goal, but they did not count on the project executives deciding to cancel it and leave them out.

This program became very popular since it was launched in 2016, even being one of the most successful Televisa productions and it was one of the few comedy shows that continued to air.

However, this could be the final end of the program starring Mauricio Garza, Michelle Rodriguez and Donkey Van Rankin.

It was last Tuesday when Shanik Berman attended the program as a guest ‘All for women‘, where he spoke exclusively about what is happening with the well-known television program, indicating that the request of the artists about the salary annoyed the executives and for this reason they call letters on the matter.

“They told them: ´-Oh yes? Well, what do you think? There are no longer ´40 and 20´´, and they kicked them all out of Televisa,” the journalist said.

However, despite Shanik’s statements, neither the cast of the series nor the director have commented on the rumors of the cancellation of the show, but they are expected to do so soon.

