In Germany and Belgium, Ascension Day is the most dangerous day in traffic, according to accident analyses. The cause lies in the fact that there is a lot of drinking and partying, after which the car is regularly taken to drive home.

Ascension Day, a Thursday and the fortieth day after Easter, is the most dangerous day in Belgian traffic, reports the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. According to the newspaper, 699 accidents have occurred in Belgium in five years (from 2017 to 2021) with fatalities or injuries on Ascension Day.

Alcohol abuse

In total, fifteen people died on Ascension Day in five years. Because many companies also use Friday as a day off, in Belgium people often drink on Thursdays on terraces and during barbecues. According to the Belgian Road Safety Organization VIAS, alcohol abuse is therefore the cause of the extra deaths on Ascension Day; drink is believed to be involved in 20 percent of the accidents with fatalities or injuries. More deaths occur on average at Christmas and New Year.

In Germany, Ascension Day is also Father’s Day

In Germany, too, statistically speaking, the most accidents invariably occur during Ascension Day. Ascension Day is also Father’s Day in Germany. That is not a tradition there, as in the Netherlands, where fathers receive a gift and breakfast in bed, but above all a moment when many men go out together to drink together, preferably without women. Barbecuing and a pub crawl are also often on the agenda.

Not significantly more accidents in the Netherlands

According to data from 2019, the last year before corona, 263 road accidents involving alcohol were reported in Germany on Ascension Day. On an average day there are 98 in Germany. "In the Netherlands, Ascension Day is not negatively noticeable in terms of traffic accidents," says Veilig Verkeer Nederland. "With us, there are actually only Christmas and New Year's Eve days on which many extra accidents occur, because people get behind the wheel more often than average with drink," said a spokesperson. "Ascension Day does not have that tradition here."