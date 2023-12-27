ColumnAlthough the holidays represent love and conviviality for most people, the number of reports of domestic violence unfortunately spikes during this period. We Dutch are quick to believe that you should not interfere in other people's affairs. But the environment can help couples who are trapped in a toxic relationship. A good resolution for 2024: more 'noobership', says Debby Gerritsen.
Debby Gerritsen
