When she started her career, Doe tried to come to work early “to show that I have the drive and motivation, and that I want to grow within the company.” In this way, the then new employee wanted to prove her worth to the bosses and thought that “A great way to do this was to be the first to arrive and the last to leave.“.
Over time, she began to see the problems through very intense cycles of exhaustion and lack of harmony between personal and work life, so that arriving at work early could be detrimental especially to mental health. “I think that That is an obsolete ideaespecially now that we have given way to a new era in which boundaries are set and mental health is prioritized“, he explained then.
Tips for making a better impression at work
That’s how Stacie Haller, senior career advisor at ResumeBuildersaid there are better ways to demonstrate your interest in the position, such as building relationships, finding a mentor and getting to know a team.Don’t focus on arriving early and staying late just to make it look like you’re a hard worker. That’s It’s not going to work“, he later insisted.
In this regard, the professional advisor indicated that the advice should not be taken to do the opposite.Be punctual, don’t be late, don’t miss meetings and don’t make lame excuses.“Haller advised.
