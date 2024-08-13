When starting a new job, one of the attitudes that many employees decide to take is to Arrive early to show interest in the positionHowever, a professional advisor recently explained that could be harmfuland mentioned other forms that have a better impact on the impression they have bosses.

It is common for many people to try to show interest in the new position they have taken on in order to gain the trust of their superiors and, in this way, make a good impression. Although arriving early to work is one of the most common actions, marketing specialist Brianna Doe explained why it could be harmful in dialogue with the media NBC News.

When she started her career, Doe tried to come to work early “to show that I have the drive and motivation, and that I want to grow within the company.” In this way, the then new employee wanted to prove her worth to the bosses and thought that “A great way to do this was to be the first to arrive and the last to leave.“.

Over time, she began to see the problems through very intense cycles of exhaustion and lack of harmony between personal and work life, so that arriving at work early could be detrimental especially to mental health. “I think that That is an obsolete ideaespecially now that we have given way to a new era in which boundaries are set and mental health is prioritized“, he explained then.

Experts advise being punctual, not arriving late and not missing meetings. Photo:iStock Share

Tips for making a better impression at work

That’s how Stacie Haller, senior career advisor at ResumeBuildersaid there are better ways to demonstrate your interest in the position, such as building relationships, finding a mentor and getting to know a team.Don’t focus on arriving early and staying late just to make it look like you’re a hard worker. That’s It’s not going to work“, he later insisted.

In this regard, the professional advisor indicated that the advice should not be taken to do the opposite.Be punctual, don’t be late, don’t miss meetings and don’t make lame excuses.“Haller advised.