DThe family is sitting around the Christmas tree, “Oh Du Fröhliche” is playing in the background, the children are playing with their presents. Smile. Peace. Love. Three days of harmony. That's what it says in the script. But unfortunately things are often different at Christmas: Mom complains because her daughter doesn't want to put on any dresses, and Dad sulks because Mom thinks the Christmas tree is crooked. Grandma says the goose is tough because Mom left it in the oven too long. Mom is sulking now too. The children argue because one received four presents and the other only received three. Dad shouts: “Quiet now, then next year there will be nothing.” Grandma: “And they didn’t say thank you either.” The daughter slams the door and disappears into her room.

Anke Schipp Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

These or similar arguments often arise exactly when everything is supposed to be nice. This is due to the high expectations that everyone has at Christmas. Mom wants the table to be beautifully set. The children want great gifts. Everyone wants the food to taste good. When the evening doesn't go according to script, everyone panics. Because the dictates of harmony prevail. Christmas, the festival of love, must under no circumstances be poisoned by bad words. Arguments take on a different dimension at Christmas because the evening does not include arguments. That alone creates tension.



Our column “How do I explain it to my child?”

If you argue on a normal Monday morning because your satchel isn't packed again, even if school starts in fifteen minutes, that's different: There's also rows in the family, but that's just everyday life. Arguing at Christmas shouldn't happen. There are images that haunt families' minds. Images from films, from advertising, images that we know from old postcards: the family grouped harmoniously around the Christmas tree. Conversely, this can only mean: A family that argues at Christmas must be shattered, broken, and at an end.

Of course that's not the case. Because you just have to be clear about why there are so many arguments. And that an argument at Christmas often involves things that have nothing to do with the argument itself.

Isn't Mama so angry about Grandma's remark about the goose because she always had the feeling that you can't please Grandma? Is it possible that the brother thinks his sister's gifts are better because he has felt disadvantaged all year round? The frustration that has built up often comes out at Christmas of all times. And on these days we are particularly sensitive.







Every child knows this from their children's birthday party: you're looking forward to it days in advance, you've invited your best friends, the table is beautifully set. So it has to be good. But in the first game, the birthday child of all people loses and starts crying. Also because it had such high expectations and is now disappointed. But like a child's birthday party, the argument at Christmas often has the cleansing effect of a thunderstorm: It bangs violently. And then you can continue celebrating – in the most beautiful harmony.