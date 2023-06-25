“Africa changes your life. I would stay here. I can’t go back to being the same”, you say as you take the plane back home after a month of volunteering in the continent that you have traveled more than most of its inhabitants in a lifetime. Two realities that should be one, but are not: it is one thing to live in poverty and another to experience certain deprivations when visiting.

Living without electricity (but under the light of your iPhone’s flashlight) or eating rice daily may please you and seem “exotic” for a limited time. Your mind is counting the days to return, being fully aware that there is an escape route, knowing that when you get tired, you can take a plane back and return to your comfort zone. And at that moment of return is when the well-known idealization of poverty happens.

Busy season: good doctor looking for sick black

The heat arrives, summer approaches and the high season of tourism, volunteering and also voluntarism begins. For yet another year, our mailboxes are full of messages from people with good intentions who want to help “in whatever it takes”, because “I have always wanted to help”, and with a heart without a head “I have already begun to collect all kinds of of medicines”.

When I see the work of many NGOs in Africa I ask myself, where are the black doctors?

Both professionals in medicine, nursing and other health areas carry out good cooperation and volunteer actions throughout the year, but on these dates we also succumb to the dreaded “voluntarism”. This summer, good doctor, look for a sick black. It is a very obvious message that can be read between the lines of most campaigns.

Five ‘zascas’ to the idealization of poverty

Doctors have prejudices, we are doctors with borders. Here some examples:

– “I just performed my first caesarean section in Africa and in my life. What an adrenaline rush.” And I hope it’s the last. In Africa you will not experiment or practice techniques that in your country they do not let you do.

– “Luckily they didn’t catch my suitcase loaded with medicines. With how corrupt they are, they would have made me pay.” Let’s not enter to value the corruption of a foreign country in which we have just landed. But what we can say is that you cannot introduce (medical) material in this way.

– “I want to go help and they told me no!” Accept that volunteering does not respond to your need, but to that of the beneficiaries. Although it may not seem like it, since it is not always the case, you have to accept no for an answer if you do not meet a series of conditions.

When you donate material from the hospital, you are not really donating it, you are stealing it

– “I have been told that two months is a short time.” It is clear that two months is more than one, but without a doubt, a long stay is not two months.

– “I have already started to ask all my colleagues to start collecting all kinds of medicines, surely in Africa everything is useful.” Do not steal material from the hospital. When you donate material from the hospital, you are not really donating it, you are stealing it. Have you asked what they need? Have you seen if you can get it in the country?

Decolonize the mind and cooperation

Decolonize the mind, as the writer’s homonymous book says Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o. If there are no medicines, it is not a matter of sneaking them in, but of creating the circumstances for them to be produced. If there are no doctors, it is not a question of going to help when things are going well for me. Nor to train informally, but to strengthen the health and training system through the country’s institutions after a complex prior analysis, obviously this cannot be done in a long two month stay.

When I see the work of many NGOs in Africa I ask myself, where are the black doctors? Here’s an example: the medical director of a Norwegian hospital is surprised by a man in a hat. He speaks a language I don’t know, but he makes himself understood with his few words of English. She barely understands some Spanish. He claims to be a doctor, he wears a stethoscope hanging from his neck, but the absence of a gown and the fact that he is dressed in very short pants above the knees is striking. “Hello! I am a doctor, I come from “cooperation” to help in whatever is necessary. I can visit children, adults, pregnant women, attend deliveries, I can help clean, cook… Whatever!” Obviously, the director asks him for the title of doctor and specialist in pediatrics, as she affirms that he is and that she has not brought.

Do not do in Ethiopia what you would not do in Norway.

The W of journalism applied to volunteering and cooperation

que ? What is being a volunteer? What is being cooperative? What is development cooperation? What is humanitarian aid? What is voluntourism?

why ? Because I want to go? Why do they need it or me? I insist: not everything goes. Good intention is necessary, but not sufficient.

what for ? So that. To find myself? To have an experience? To help? To build a better world? Avoid posting photos on social media as much as possible. Always respect people and especially children. Make good use of the networks.

where ? Where to go? Where is it necessary? Where I want?

How? How do I train? Carry out a training and learning process: before, during and after. Accredit and validate your training and experience.

When ? When? And how long? A few months? Years? Lifetime? Can I live on it?

quien? With who? ? With who? NGOs, governments, associations, foundations… Don’t go for free. It is advisable to engage with a recognized organization.

Cooperation and development aid has changed, it has improved, but there is still a long way to go to eradicate the colonial mentality and white supremacy.

