Friday the 13th It is one of the most recognized movie sagas within the horror genre. Its success led to 9 sequels, a Jason vs. Freddy Krueger showdown, and a reboot in 2009.. However after this last one we haven’t had his hockey masked killer on the screens. Why aren’t there more movies from this franchise? Here we tell you.

turns out Jason is in limbo due to a legal dispute between the writer and producer of the original Friday the 13th film.. The dispute arose from a question about who owned the story. Victor Miller, the screenwriter, is currently the owner, but that status has already been appealed.

According to the producer, Sean S Cunningham, Miller he wrote the script as a paid job for himself and his company. He argues that for this reason, the rights of Friday the 13th They should belong to you. The problem seems very complicated and As long as it is not decided who is the legal owner of Jason and his killings, the giant will be away from the screens indefinitely.

Source: Mary Evans Picture library

In addition, the question of rights acquires new nuances when it is spoken in international terms. Although USA the screenwriter, for now, is the owner of Friday the 13thThis is not the case in other territories. This is due to a number of factors including local laws and how the tape was distributed.

We recommend you: Police use Disney music to shoot copyright abuse videos

In September 2021, a US court again determined that the rights to Friday the 13th belonged to its screenwriter. However, Cunningham says both sides are still in the fight. Although at the moment there is no other legal battle, the producer assured that “there would be no peace‘. We may have to wait a long time for a new movie.

The legal suit took away a Friday the 13th movie with LeBron James

One of the big fans of Friday the 13th in the world of entertainment is the basketball player, Lebron James. We even saw him dress up as Jason in one of his games. This same love led him to try to produce a new film of the murderer in 2018. The protagonist of Space Jam: A New Era sought out his production house to take over the next film in the franchise.

This attempt to LeBron It went a bit far, since a script was even started. This new story would be a kind of origin for Jason and how he got his iconic mask. The working title was Friday the 13th: The Beginning. However, this did not happen since planning began just when the dispute over rights began, back in 2018.

Source: Paramount Pictures.

So now you know why we don’t have any more Friday the 13th movies and why you probably don’t have to worry about getting hits anymore. Jason. Did you know about this lawsuit? Would you like the horror saga to come back? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord where we talk about cinema and other topics.