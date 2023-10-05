This weekend, Date 16 of the 2023 Finalization Tournament will take place, of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia, however, not all matches will be played, since the Cali America versus Millionaires is agreed to take place on October 30 in the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.
The current Colombian soccer champion has had problems facing his commitments due to different circumstances. In fact, he didn’t play this weekend against Magdalena Union because the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ Stadium served as the stage for the singer’s concert The Weeknd this Wednesday and although it was only this week, the meeting did not take place because the Canadian artist’s assembly required more than four days.
Now, the Star Classic between Blue Ballet and The Mechita It also had to be delayed because the property Pascual Guerrero It is one of the headquarters of the Women’s Copa Libertadores. Precisely this Sunday, October 8, the matches of the Palmeiras of Brazil against Caracas from Venezuela and Barcelona Guayaquil of Ecuador before National Athletic.
Therefore, before Colombian Super Classic, The Ambassadors will be measured at Magdalena Unionon October 18, in a delayed duel corresponding to Date 15. Then he will receive Junior from Barranquilla On October 14, he will visit Independent Santa Fe on October 22 and finally, it will collide with Boyacá Chicó on October 25 in El Campin.
With respect to Red Devilsbefore measuring forces with Millionaires visit to Deportivo Cali On October 15, receive Atlético Huila on October 22 and will go out to face the Once Caldas in Big stick on October 25.
