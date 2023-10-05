🔖 Get to know the after ending Date 15 of the #LigaBetPlayDIMAYOR II-2023!#ActsOfPassion pic.twitter.com/LTmPMea8G1 — DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) October 3, 2023

Now, the Star Classic between Blue Ballet and The Mechita It also had to be delayed because the property Pascual Guerrero It is one of the headquarters of the Women’s Copa Libertadores. Precisely this Sunday, October 8, the matches of the Palmeiras of Brazil against Caracas from Venezuela and Barcelona Guayaquil of Ecuador before National Athletic.

América de Cali will play against Millonarios on October 30 for the 16th, in SAN FERNANDO. While the match on date 18 against Huila will probably be played in Tuluá, according to Tulio. pic.twitter.com/atzBIMXfTw — Eternamente Americano (@EAmeriicano) September 25, 2023

With respect to Red Devilsbefore measuring forces with Millionaires visit to Deportivo Cali On October 15, receive Atlético Huila on October 22 and will go out to face the Once Caldas in Big stick on October 25.