On the morning of this Tuesday, March 29, Sony came out to confirm the existence of its new service that effectively combines PS Plus and PS Now. One of the most important points is that, unlike Xbox GamePassthe variant of PlayStation it will not offer exclusive games on the same day of its launch, and here we tell you why.

JimRyan, PlayStation CEOexplained in an interview for GamesIndustry.biz the reason why we won’t watch the games first-party of the company arrive on day one to this new service of PSPlus. In his own words:

“We think we’re in a good, virtuous cycle with studios where investment translates to success, which allows for even more investment, which in turn leads to more success. We like that cycle and we think our players like it too. As for putting our own games on this service, or any of our services, on launch day… As you know, it’s not a path we’ve taken in the past. And it is still not an option that we are going to choose with this new service. We believe that if we were to do that with the games we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle would be broken. The level of investment that we need for our studios would not be possible, and we think that effect on the quality of the games we make would not be something that players would want.”

This is something that previously Ryan had already reiterated, saying that for PlayStationhaving a service like GamePass It was not something viable or profitable. Eventually these games will come to this new service, just don’t expect them to do so on the same day of their release.

Publisher’s note: It was to be expected since Ryan had already spoken about this in the past. Besides that Microsoft can afford to have something like Game Pass, while for PlayStation it just wouldn’t work.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz