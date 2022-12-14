QUESTION ANSWER‘Often I hear banging exhausts that make a lot of noise,’ says reader Frank Dijkstra in the question & answer section of our auto editors. Why aren’t these banned? I believe that exhausts should muffle the sound.’

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: “Such exhausts are indeed prohibited. All exhaust systems must have a muffler. This is part of the type approval, which determines whether a vehicle may be admitted on public roads. Only with damping can exhausts meet the sound standards. Recently it has even become mandatory that replacement exhausts have a type approval.”

“The sound that an exhaust is allowed to produce differs per vehicle. The maximum value is expressed in dB(A) and is recorded in the vehicle registration register at the National Road Traffic Agency (RDW). The vehicle in question may not exceed that value by more than 2 dB(A).”

"The origin of the popping you hear is not due to the exhaust. It is caused by too much fuel being injected into the engine system. The fuel that is then released is burned in the exhaust or the turbo and this causes the bang. This overinjection of the fuel is prohibited, because it has direct consequences for the vehicle's emissions."

Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week. Mail your question to [email protected]

