Increased yellowing and frequent rupture of nails is not just due to lack of care. Rather weak and yellow nails are also a sign of diseases that are developing in the inner parts of the body. Know here what nutrients your nails are weak due to lack of nutrients and the falling health of the nails gives information about which diseases of the body …

Their lack breaks nails

-If you want healthy and beautiful nails, then you have to ensure the availability of calcium, magnesium, iron, vitamin-B12 and vitamin-D in your diet. That is, you have to consume such food items, due to which all these nutrients go in sufficient quantity in your body.

Nails become weak and break

– Let me tell you that if your body is deficient in any of the elements of calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin-B12 and vitamin-D, then it directly affects the health of your nails. In such a situation, your nails become weak and start breaking.

Causes of breakage of nails

Causes of liver failure

– Nails are weak, yellow, and the pressure breaks down quickly or lightly, indicating that your liver is not working properly. An infection can cause such problems due to any obstruction in the functioning, such as inflammation or wound.

Hypothyroidism

– Hypothyroidism is a condition when the production of thyroid hormone in a person’s body starts to decrease with the requirement of the body. This problem is mainly seen in women. For this reason, due to hypothyroidism, the problem of nail weakening and early rupture is seen in women. However, now men are also prone to this disease caused by hormones.

Anemia

-Which people have lack of blood in their body or they are facing some kind of cardiovascular disease, the blood flow in their body is not able to go smoothly. Due to this also the nails start getting discolored and weak and break up very often.

Perfect flow of blood is necessary for beautiful nails

Nail Psoriasis Problem

– Let me tell you that people who have weak bones in their body easily get gout of arthritis. There are many types of arthritis and one of them is psoriatic arthritis.

– A person suffering from this disease faces both psoriasis and arthritis diseases simultaneously. Psoriatic arthritis is also called nail psoriasis because in this disease, infection begins to spread in the skin under the patient’s nails.

-This makes the skin black and its cells start getting infected and die. This causes the nails to weaken, their layers begin to descend. This leads to frequent nail breakage.

Eat nutritious foods to keep your body healthy

What is the treatment for this disease?

-The disease is treated keeping in mind what is the reason for the breakdown of the nails. Because there are different medicines for liver, skin, arthritis etc. So if you are having this type of problem related to nails, then get your doctor checked immediately.

Eat good and nutritious diet. If your body keeps getting the necessary nutrients every day through your food, then any type of disease does not easily dominate your body.

– Balancing the nutritional elements also keeps your nails healthy and becomes beautiful. The strength and shine of the nails depends on the kind of food you are consuming. Also, how much care do you take to clean the nails.

Intestine Hydration: the intestines will do their work properly, thus keep hydrate