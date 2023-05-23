young adults they don’t act like their parents: they don’t drink as much, they face more mental health problems, and they live longer with Mom and Dad. In addition, video games and social networks have become a kind of substitute for physical relationships.

The number of young adults who do not have sexual intercourse it was already on the rise before covid-19 made dating more difficult and risky.

In 2011, about 22% of Californians ages 18 to 30 reported that they had not had sexual partners in the previous 12 months. That rose to 29% in 2019 and jumped to 38% in 2021, according to the latest figures from the UCLA California Health Interview Survey.

Other age groups in California they also reported an increase in abstinence, but the trend was not as marked.

“Everything happens later,” said Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology at the State University of San Diego, author of “Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents — And What They Mean for America’s Future.”

Twenge said the numbers reflect how the young adults they increasingly delay important life events, such as moving out of the family home and beginning long-term romantic relationships.

Singles have seen the most marked change

For a long time, single people have been more likely to report having no sexual intercourse than married or cohabiting. But as young adults delay marriage, the gap widens.

Young adults may be putting off long-term relationships “because of increasingly precarious economic status or stress related to completing education and looking for a job,” said Lei Lei, a professor of sociology at Rutgers who recently co-authored a paper article that examined why more young adults are not having sex. “They are busy with other aspects of life.”

The researchers also noted that hundreds of thousands of young adults They identify as asexual.

Increased computer use may play a role in the trend. Young adults are increasingly forming relationships through video games with people they don’t know physically, Lei said. These long-distance relationships sometimes interfere with the formation of sexual relations.

A 2015 Pew Research Center report found equal numbers of men and women played video games, but young adult men were more than three times as likely as women to play video games. young adult women to identify themselves as serious “gamers”.

Young adults also have access to unlimited amounts of free pornography on the Internet, unlike the porno magazines and DVDs many of their parents bought.

Much of the most popular online pornography features violence or coercion, giving some young adults a distorted perspective of the world. sex and alienates others entirely, said Debby Herbenick, director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at the Indiana University School of Public Health in Bloomington.

“That type of behavior is very, very seen as something normal among Young“he said, referring to rough sex.

sex it also has a correlation with income. Young adults who earn less money are more likely not to have sex than their peers who earn more.

Much of the recent discourse on the lack of sex between young adults It has revolved around so-called incels, young men who claim – often in a misogynistic derogatory tone – that dating apps like Tinder make it easier for women to find attractive, wealthy and status men, leaving others aside.

Erin Tillman, a certified sex educator and executive director of the nonprofit Sex-Positive Los Angeles, said it saddens her to hear men blame women for not wanting to have sex with them.

He added that those men could probably change their perspective and find privacy.

“They have the power to improve themselves,” he said.

The sexless life trend has the potential to reduce unplanned pregnancy rates. And it could also reduce the spread of infection from sexually transmitted, although that hasn’t happened yet.

Herbenick does care about young adults who want sex but don’t have it. “You can feel very lonely if you feel like people are rejecting you or not interested in you,” she said.

But Tillman remains optimistic, noting that the last batch of young adultslike each new generation, is finding its way and approaching sex differently than their parents.

“I’m not worried because people are basically finding different ways to connect with each other,” she said.

