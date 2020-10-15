Will do anything to win in the task In fact, the Wednesday episode also had a Garden Task running. According to the rule, the team, whose garden is big and beautiful, had to make the show’s director Nikki Tamboli the winner. In this way, all the members of the winning team would get immunity. It happened exactly the same. Nikki declared Team-B the winner at the end after a lot of tam-jham followed by Pavitra Punia, Ejaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani. But everything that happened on the show before this victory was strange.

Nikki abused jasmine Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine Bhasin clashed with each other during the task. Jasmine arrived to ruin the other team’s garden. But only one member from one team could do it at a time. Nikki interrupts Jasmine, as Abhinav also started doing this work with her. Nikki was accused by Jasmine of being biased. The debate grew so much that Nikki abused Jasmine. Jasmin began to cry and then wept periodically throughout the episode. Jasmin says that she has not come to hear abuses on national television.

Shehzad abuses Nishant, Rubina asks for forgiveness On the other hand, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Malkani clashed during the task itself. In this sequence, Shahzad abused Nishant as a community indicator. Shahzad was abused by the LGBTQ community. There was a lot of uproar on this too. Later Rubina Dilac took the stand and told Shahzad to apologize to the entire community. Shehzad later apologized. But during this time some such questions arise, on which the makers of ‘Bigg Boss’ will also have to think.

Why is ‘Big Boss’ silent on abuses? For example, why do the ‘Bigg Boss’ housemates come to speak or break up their belongings quickly, why is he silent on the abuses? Why no punishment was given to abusive contestants, because such morale will only increase? ‘Bigg Boss’ people watch in homes, it is also available on the mobile app, so if the show is abused in this way it does not give a good message. ‘Bigg Boss’ should punish the abuser so that an example is set on national television.

