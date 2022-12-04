How do we spend the 190 euro energy compensation? Big differences between rich and poor

The government gives everyone 190 euros in energy compensation. The destination of that amount varies enormously. Especially in a city like The Hague. An elderly lady near the Zuiderpark sees it as a piggy bank and buys ‘food for the dog’ from it, while a man from the wealthy Statenkwartier gives the money to a good cause. “For one it may not be anything, but for a family that is short on cash it is a gift.”