Murder of Giulia Cecchettin, the unpublished messages that the girl allegedly sent to a friend of hers, in which she spoke of Filippo's jealousy

In last night's episode, Wednesday 13 December, Who has seen?broadcast unpublished messages that Giulia Cecchettin she sent to her friend, shortly before losing her life. She was talking about Filippo Turetta and his possessive jealousy towards him.

The 22-year-old unfortunately lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who she had afraid to leave alone, because he could have made an extreme gesture. The boy, however, thought of put an end to life of the young woman.

On the evening of November 11th, they went out together to go to the shopping mall Marghera. They went around the shops and then also stopped to eat there.

However, it is only after being gone out that Filippo Turetta decided to carry out the crime. Most likely an argument started between the two boys, which then ended with death of poor Giulia.

CREDIT: WHO HAS SEEN IT?

That same evening, the boy has hidden the body in a wooded area near the Barcis lake and then he began his escape, all the way to Germany. Now he finds himself locked up in the prison of Verona.

Giulia Cecchettin's messages to her friend about Filippo Turetta

The program Chi l'ha Visto? has broadcast some new ones messages unpublished that the young woman would have sent to a friend of hers. She was talking about the jealousy that Philip had towards him and his attempt to convince her not to go out. Giulia wrote:

Along the way he very insistently tried to convince me to say no to the others or to make sure that it was an invitation for everyone and not just for the three of us. She told me things like:

'Why are you doing this to me? Why are you so mean, you know you make me feel bad when you go out alone. You already went to breakfast two weeks ago. If this really happens, nothing will ever be the same again.' In short, he made me understand that he might end up leaving me.

Even though the relationship between the two was over, she didn't want it close relationships, because he said he felt guilty. Filippo had made her understand several times that she would try take one's own life and she didn't want to leave him alone.