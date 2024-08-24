Mexico City.- You only defend the president, you only come to praise him, to lie to us, as the entire Fourth Transformation does, a lawyer confronted Minister Loretta Ortiz during a forum on judicial reform.

“Transformation of where, they are destroying the country, they are destroying democracy, they are destroying judicial independence,” Mildred Berrón lashed out at the event held in Mérida, Yucatán.

The above came after a person commented on delays in the Prosecutor’s Office, which the minister took advantage of to defend the reform to the Judicial Branch. “Their interests are towards Morena, not towards the people,” the lawyer claimed.

“Sir, your case was in the prosecutor’s office, not in a district court, not in a Supreme Court chamber, for God’s sake, a case in the prosecutor’s office does not escalate to that,” Berrón added.

Minister Ortiz defended her career of more than 40 years and said that if they thought she was lying, they should not vote for her. “I don’t lie, I have no reason to lie, I have been teaching for 44 years, it is your opinion against mine,” she said. “If you think I am lying, don’t vote for me, and the others who trust me should vote for me.”