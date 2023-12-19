Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels said Tuesday that they will continue their attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea, in response to the new military coalition announced by the United States to guarantee security and freedom of navigation in that crucial sea lane for international trade.

“The coalition formed by the United States is to protect Israel and militarize the sea without any justification, and will not prevent Yemen from continuing its legitimate operations in support of Gaza,” Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdulsalam said on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is happening with the Houthis and what impact could this situation have on global trade?

What is happening in the Red Sea?

In November, the Houthis, backed by Iran and champions of the Palestinian cause, announced their plan to attack ships of the Jewish State that pass towards the Red Sea through the Bab al Mandab Strait and navigate in waters adjacent to the Yemeni ones, a threat they began to carry out weeks ago.

The objective of the Houthi rebels, allies of the Islamist group Hamas, is to pressure Israel to cease its offensive in Palestine, as indicated by the Houthi spokesman last Saturday.

Thus, after the start of Israel's offensive in the Palestinian enclave, The Houthis have launched several volleys of missiles and drones against southern Israel and also against ships with the flag of the Jewish State or owned by Israeli companies in the Red Sea and the Bab al Mandeb Strait, which connects said sea with the Gulf of Aden.

On Monday, for example, the group took credit for “a quality military operation against two ships linked to the Zionist entity”; specifically, against the ship Swan Atlantic, loaded with oil and flying the flag of the Cayman Islands, and against the MSC Clara, which was transporting containers, flying the flag of Panama.

Since last Friday, The main maritime transport groups have been announcing that they are suspending their operations in the Red Sea, among them Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, and this Monday the oil company BP joined them, temporarily canceling the passage of its vessels through the area due to the threat of suffering Houthi attacks.

The Taiwanese Evergreen also announced that it will stop transiting the Red Sea due to repeated attacks.

US Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who commands the international naval force Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), reported at a meeting that The Houthis have carried out “more than 100 attacks with unmanned aerial systems (drones) and ballistic missiles in one direction, directed against 10 merchant ships involving more than 35 different nations.” Several missiles and drones have been shot down by warships patrolling the area.

Houthi soldiers in a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

What do Houthi rebels say about the attacks?

Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdulsalam said Tuesday that “Yemen's naval operations are aimed at supporting the Palestinian people.” to confront the aggression and siege of Gaza, and are not a show of force or a challenge to anyone.

Therefore, he warned, “whoever wants to expand the conflict must assume the consequences of their actions.”

Furthermore, he added that “the United States allowed itself to support Israel by forming an alliance (…) The people of the region have full legitimacy to support the Palestinian people. And Yemen has taken charge of defending Palestinian rights and (facing the) great injustice in Gaza”.

The attacks will only stop if Israel ends its crimes (in Gaza)

Mohammed al Bujaiti, a senior rebel commander, also stated that “even if the United States manages to mobilize the entire world” its military operations will not stop. “Regardless of the sacrifices that this requires of us,” he said on the X network.

The official added that these attacks will only stop “if Israel ends its crimes and food, medicine and fuel reach the besieged population” of the Gaza Strip.

Protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Sana'a, Yemen.

Why attacks threaten global trade?

This Tuesday, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, stated that the “unprecedented” attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels against merchant ships in the Red Sea They pose a “threat” to the free flow of world trade.

The Red Sea is a “maritime highway” that connects the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean and, therefore, Europe with Asia. Around 20,000 ships pass through the Suez Canal each year, the entry and exit point for ships crossing the Red Sea.

Currently, between 10 and 15 percent of world trade passes through the Red Sea, and international shipping companies are having to divert their route through the Cape of Good Hope, adding weeks to the delivery of goods and key materials, including oil and gas.

The Danish group Maersk, the largest maritime freight transport company in the world, announced this Tuesday that it will divert around Africa, through the Cape of Good Hope, all the ships that were heading to the Red Sea and that stopped doing so due to the Houthi attacks.

“We have faith that in the near future a solution will be introduced that will allow the Suez Canal to be used again and transit through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, “but at this time it remains difficult to determine exactly when that will be,” the company added.

Members of the Yemeni coast guard patrol in the Red Sea.

Thus, the situation affects world trade and threatens to impact oil and gas importing countries.

How is the international community responding?

Trying to cope with the situation, The Pentagon announced this Monday a military coalition made up of 10 countries to guarantee security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea in the face of recurrent attacks by the Houthi rebels.

The coalition is made up, in addition to the United States, of the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Bahrain and Seychelles, as reported in a statement by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd J. Austin.

The coalition will act under the name 'Operation Prosperity Guardian' and under the umbrella of the international naval force Combined Maritime Forces (CFM). The CMF is a coalition made up of 39 countries and commanded by US Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, which aims to protect the flow of trade and improve maritime security in the different regions where it has a presence.

These countries will jointly address “security challenges” in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden “with the aim of guaranteeing freedom of navigation for all countries and strengthening regional security and prosperity,” according to the statement. from the Pentagon.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Austin assured that the escalation in attacks by the Houthi rebels “threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent sailors and violates international law” in a region that is “an important corridor that facilitates international trade.”

For its part, the European Union (EU) announced that it is analyzing both internally and with its international partners how it should act to guarantee security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

In addition, the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Kitack Lim, condemned this Tuesday the attacks against international maritime transport in the Red Sea, and highlighted the organization's commitment to protecting ships and their crew.

“Ships must be allowed to trade around the world without hindrance, in accordance with international maritime law,” he added.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, also called this Monday for an “immediate” stop to the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea, according to his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

Dujarric assured in his daily press conference at the UN headquarters in New York that These attacks not only impede freedom of navigation, part of international law and “fundamental to the global economy,” but they can also cause an ecological disaster if they hit an oil tanker.

