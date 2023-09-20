This Septembersocial media is filled with excitement and expectation as women everywhere send hints and hope to receive yellow flowers of your loved ones.

However, for many people this is still new, so, after these yellow flowers become a trend, they have asked themselves why on September 21st they give away yellow flowers?

She knew that he knew that one day it would happen, that he would come looking for her with his yellow flowers, Thus begins the story that has captivated thousands in the social networks this month of September.

Where does this fashion come from?

The gifting trend yellow flowers has regained momentum on TikTok, where women of all ages come together waiting to receive this symbolic gift of love.

The fashion of sending yellow flowers and showing off bouquets on social media is not new. In fact, last March 21 was already lived with enthusiasm, when many women they shared their beautiful yellow bouquets online.

However, this time, there has been some confusion among people, mainly men, who do not understand the reason behind this September tradition.

The answer to this question goes back to a song: “Yellow flowers” from the Argentine novel “Floricienta”. This melody became so popular that it transcended borders and even reached Disney Channel, conquering audiences throughout Latin America.

Yellow flowers for September 21. Photo: Pixabay

In the song, the protagonist longs for a bouquet of yellow flowers as proof of love on the part of your lover. It is a gesture that symbolizes the desire for a long-lasting and committed relationship.

But why September? In Argentina, this month is especially anticipated, as it marks the beginning of spring and a warm season perfect for enjoying the sun and nature.

On September 21It also coincides with the official beginning of spring in that country, which makes giving yellow flowers even more meaningful.

So, if you are thinking of surprising someone special this month, some beautiful yellow flowers They can be the perfect choice to express your feelings in this season of love.

Yellow flowers that you can give