Years after the Chernobyl reactor catastrophe, the meat of deer and roe deer is hardly contaminated with radiation – only the wild boar have not recovered. Researchers have now found out why.

Obelix is ​​beaming – is the boar too? In this film scene from “Asterix the Gaul” from 1967, the Gauls at least like it. Image: picture alliance / United Archives

ÄOlder students will remember: After the Chernobyl reactor catastrophe in 1986, a considerable amount of radioactive elements reached Central and Western Europe via the atmosphere. The “cloud” erupted in our latitudes, especially in Bavaria and parts of Austria. Years later, the consumption of forest products from the regions affected by the fallout was still discouraged. Not least because of a rigorous control of food for radiation exposure – anything above the limit of 600 becquerels per kilogram (Bq/kg) must be thrown away – the topic gradually became less of a focus. The meat from deer and roe deer was soon below the limit again, as were the blueberries, which were initially badly affected. Edible mushrooms took a little longer.

But what nobody could really explain at first: With wild boars it is completely different. In particular, specimens shot in January or February are considered rejects from the outset in certain regions of Bavaria. Instead of the limit value of 600 Bq/kg, values ​​of up to 30,000 Bq/kg are measured in individual cases. That still applies today. Where does the “wild boar paradox” that has been bothering researchers for quite some time come from?