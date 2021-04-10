Would you say that we Spaniards are gossipy? Do you think it is? Take a few seconds to think about it. The answer to the first question is probably yes and the second a no. That’s what the thousand people surveyed in 2017 said in a consultation about gossip in our country. The study is not scientific – the Nueva Pescanova company did it for one of its advertising campaigns – but the results are graphic: 87% of those surveyed recognized that Spaniards “are gossipy”, however, only 20% were included in that bag. More or less gossipy, the reality is that no one is spared having talked about someone else behind their back – be careful, not always wrong – and that as soon as we hear that ‘have you heard that …?’ an inevitable curiosity enters us.

So much so that, on average, they spend about 52 minutes a day gossiping (Almost an hour!) And it is what we do during 65% of the time that a conversation lasts, according to the conclusions of several investigations with more or less science behind it. Of course, we must differentiate between social gossip – which seeks to know – from malicious gossip or rumor, which aims to harm.

A widespread myth is that women are more gossipy than men, but in practice there are no major differences between the two sexes. This was stated by a study by the University of California in 2019, which also pointed out that people with low incomes or less educated gossip no more than those from the higher social classes. There is no gender or economic gap, but there is an age gap, since this same study showed that young people tend to ‘turn on others’ more frequently than their elders. Are you surprised? It will be because the humorist José Mota has left us in the collective imagination the character of La Vieja ‘l Visillo.

The character of La Vieja ‘l Visillo’ created by the humorist José Mota. / RC

Both this analysis and the Spanish survey also highlighted that we spend more time – and enjoy more – gossiping about close people (friends, acquaintances, work colleagues or family members) than about people outside our close circle (celebrities, politicians …) .

When looking for a reason for such a custom, some experts, such as the British anthropologist Robin Dunbar, argue that It would have emerged as a way to promote social relationships as the populations of our ancestors grew. For example, just as there are groups of primates that dedicate up to 20% of their day to cultivating their social bonds by grooming each other, the human species, after the abandonment of nomadic life, the increase of societies and the development of language looked for an alternative to maintain these alliances. In this way, the formula ‘I groom you, you groom me’ became ‘I tell you, you tell me’, in order to promote group cohesion through the exchange of information.

The key is in how we manage this routine that we practice almost without realizing it. “Gossiping is useful when it helps us to have a funny and bonding moment with other people,” says clinical psychologist Elena Daprá, but becomes toxic and unhealthy if done in a destructive mood, out of curiosity or to sow malicious, and even false, rumors about someone we don’t like.

Fortunately, malicious gossip is the least frequent – it only represents 5%, according to the Nueva Pescanova survey – but the social impact it has is very negative and can seriously damage a person’s image. ‘Gossip has to be based on facts. The rumor is only supported by an opinion or belief and usually begins with a ‘they told me that …’. Faced with this situation, the source of such information should be sought before disseminating it., because it can be very destructive “, warns Daprá.

No more gossip than others



Rumors have found an ideal breeding ground in the anonymity of social networks. However, the psychologist points out that “the networks have not promoted gossip (which already existed before the development of this technology), they have simply facilitated it.” In your opinion, what has encouraged this custom is the pandemic, due to the lack of socialization, since observing the lives of others, even through a screen, gives us a false sense of maintaining social contact.

Another reason highlighted by the specialist on the gossip we do on the internet is that it serves as a reference. “Humans tend to compare ourselves to others, we like to know how good or bad things are for others with respect to our own circumstances. If we take it from admiration, it can serve as a model to improve personally, but if we do it from envy it is self-destructive », he warns.

On whether in Spain we are more gossipy than citizens of other countries, in light of the Nueva Pescanova survey it is appreciated that Spaniards not only consider ourselves gossipy, but also foreigners. Thus, 32% said that the Portuguese, Italians and French are just as interested in gossip as we are, while more than 30% said that the English and Germans are even more gossipy.

“You have to know how to distinguish gossip, and the opinions it generates, from reality and facts, without turning them into our beliefs”

Elena daprá

Anna Stratton, a Canadian who lives in our country with her Spanish boyfriend, shares with this newspaper her vision on the matter and says that, in her experience, “in Spain people are as gossipy as in Canada and that there are more or less people gossip on both sites. The main difference that I see is that Spaniards have a much more dramatic way of gossiping, moving their hands, using facial expressions, changing the tone of voice … So when someone tells you in Spain that such a girl has left her partner, for example, you get the feeling that it is something much more interesting than if they told you about it in Canada.

Daprá adds that Maybe in other cultures this custom is less aired, or gossip is done for different reasons, but it is done the same. He gives the example of the content that is consumed on television: “In North America, programs triumph about unraveling crimes in the smallest detail or about how people renovate their houses, and here those topics do not generate as many audiences.”

What hooks us the most are the discussions and polemics of ‘Sálvame’ (Telecinco), a program that was born with the aim of commenting humorously on the most watched ‘reality’ on Spanish television ‘Survivientes’ (Telecinco) and has become the goose that lays the golden eggs of television. “That ‘reality shows’ succeed is because they give us what we ask for. If those programs did not have so many viewers, they would disappear »says Daprá. In the press, tabloid newspapers are not as ingrained in our culture as, for example, in England or Germany, but the most widely read weekly magazines in our country are those of the heart.

Then, Does the gossip have a remedy? “Logically, it is better for each one to focus on his life and not on that of the others. In fact, people who are satisfied and happy gossip less. But if we do, we must remember that gossip can help us to spend some time entertaining and distract ourselves at a given moment, but we should not give our opinions the weight of reality, nor does it use this means to do harm “, concludes Daprá.