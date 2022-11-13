In recent weeks, elections of a different nature have been held in three large countries: Brazil, Israel and the US. In them, as before in many others, enormous degrees of political and social polarization have been manifested among citizens. But this polarization has not emerged because the left has leaned more towards the extreme left and the right towards the extreme right, rather the shift has only occurred within this second ideological option. In many cases, the right has put aside its traditional liberal and conservative positions and has contorted positions close to fascism (Trump, Bolsonaro…).

Is this just an electoral strategy or is it the spirit of our times? There are elements of both. The strategy is to mobilize ad limit to their own voters, to ensure their loyalty by radicalizing the positions, and in attributing the radicalization to the contrary, to demobilize it as much as possible. This entails a permanent delegitimization of the other.

Rough forms are used, bordering on many occasions in the insult; excessive criticism of the adversary, without respect for the rules required by parliamentary courtesy; the magnification of the mistakes of others, as well as the slightest discrepancies with them; the distortion of the facts, denying having done what appears in all the newspaper archives and in Google; the disavowal of the adversary’s initiatives not based on their results, but on the perverse intentions attributed to it, and the relocation of criticism, transferring it from the Congress and the Senate to an ecosystem of very similar media, so that the parliamentary story seeks less the exchange of proposals and opinions than its media echo.

One of the great ideologues of this strategy (of tension, it came to be called) was the North American Karl Rove, chief adviser to George W. Bush (who, however, today seems like a moderate next to Donald Trump, whom he has publicly criticized , breaking an American tradition in which former presidents did not intervene in the work of those who exercised). The Spanish conservatives, with Aznar, Rajoy and Pablo Casado, driven by their strategy cabinets, soon imported part of these ideas into their discourse, breaking the scheme that not everything goes for obtaining power and, above all, delegitimization does not go the way continuation of the adversary.

In the short time that he has been leading the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo alternates four verbs that belong to the “strategy of tension”, which is now called polarization (although they are not exactly the same): 1) refusing to accept any offer of agreement in central issues by the Government leaning to reverse the roles, and demanding pacts and commitments based on its counterproposals, as if the direction of national politics corresponded to it (General Council of the Judicial Power); 2) introduce in the political agenda State matters vetoed by tradition for inter-party discussion (foreign policy, terrorism…); 3) give up the discussion of government policies, trying to delegitimize them by all means (labor reform); and 4) systematically reject the initiatives of the Executive, avoiding competing with it by opposing their own (social shield).

In the book Why are we polarized? (Captain Swing), its author, Ezra Klein, abundantly develops the thesis that the strategy of tension has been used by Trump both from the White House and from the opposition. Since appearing in the forefront of the political scene, Trump has practiced a total absence of collaboration with the Democratic Party and a very harsh tone in his public interventions, which has often given rise to grievances (even contempt for some fellow members of the Democratic Party). Republican, more temperate or your competitors). This has led to that very current feeling of being permanently on the brink of the abyss since these mid-term elections in the US would have been considered as a confrontation between Democrats of all parties and those who are not.

