Why are we afraid of English as an incubator for thinking for our generations and the tongue of their condition? We are afraid of it because it opens up many, far and deep horizons for new generations, without any social controls, and moral constants that we want to instill in generations according to the data of our Arab and Islamic culture and local specificity. It certainly threatens culture, identity, and the components of society, but we have to choose whether we are in action or outside it? Do we want or do we not want? Are we ready to take our children to the last extent in defying time and shortening distances, and rejecting the old and meaningless? Can we bear the weight of English on our hearts and our emotions? It means loving the head every morning, loving the head of your grandfather and grandmother, pouring coffee for the guests, and welcoming them! We have to choose between going alone to London and dealing with the facts of the new life without shame or confusion and with a strong personality, away from the tourist pettiness, and between knowing how to kneel, and knowing to cherish if his text is crying for help or yelling in need, do not say that he can combine the two, He speaks in academic English, and at the same time he knows where Tomata is located. This is not true, and it is a double matter, and the new generation can rarely know all these contradictory things, when language is a tool of thinking, not mastery, here.. it means alienation, migration, exile and isolation, it means Throwing a lot of things behind your back, especially when children from kindergarten and primary school take over the language, because they are the foundation, after which things become like someone who drags things with their weights to the back, and he is defenseless and alone. On us, and led in the men’s council, our limit was the songs “That Way” by “James Brown” or the songs of the highly respected “Demis Roses”, and we were proud when we heard “Chaga..ja”!

Today, English seizes the new generation and drags them before our eyes towards the labyrinths of linguistic alienation, social exile, and gradual alienation from identity. We will have a hybrid generation that walks with the English battery, and the “body” is Arabic. Unusual, and a waste of time. He is content with a light and gentle “Hi”, and does not expect the other to do anything but a “Hi” like it, and not better than it. Our problem is with the Westernized generation and we want it to be Arabised, that it enters the easy paths provided by the English language, and it does not know It is Arabic that is modest and committed to something, and our problem, we the seasoned generation, is that we want the youth not to deviate from their identity by entering the civilized age without paying the Westernization tax, meaning how do we order him to pray when he is seven and beat him for it in the ten, when he barely knows the opening of the Qur’an and the exorcist, and with a foreign accent, Do not underestimate the language, the language is a second mother and a precautionary father, the language is a society that penetrates with its things into the soul, envelops and covers the person, and prevents him from compromising the constants.

We are afraid of the English language as a container for incubating the new generations, because it changes all things, so that the son can invite his mother to dance with him to make her heart rejoice in that beautiful moment he is living, and he loves her to share it with him. And you find the children racing to offer her the prayer rug to earn the reward, and to win her satisfaction, which is the blessing, so we have to be afraid of the English!