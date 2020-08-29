#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

On the terrace, in bakeries or in homes, this summer, the wasps come back numerous to buzz in the ears of the French. On a Lyon market (Rhône), customers are unanimous: “There are more and more”, says a passerby. “They come to rest on the dishes, attracted by the meats and the fruits”, confirms another customer. How to explain this proliferation? Is it an effect of confinement?

“There was not really an effect, since on the one hand, some gardens were mowed two or three times more than usual and on the other side, green spaces were neglected so overall it was rather balance “, explains Serge Gadoum, project manager for pollinating insects at the Office for Insects and their Environment. For this specialist, it is rather the weather that was favorable to them, with a mild winter and great summer heat.