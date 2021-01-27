When Britain aims to reach 30 million vaccinated in June, a serious dispute arose between the Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca and the European Union. The problem? The speed with which the vaccine invented by the British from the Oxford University and this pharmaceutical company, which is producing it for no profit during the Covid 19 pandemic.

When the European Commission in Brussels falsely announced that AstraZeneca had slammed the meeting they were supposed to hold, Pascal Soriot, executive head of the laboratory, decided to give his version of events to The Guardian and to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, in this vaccine war, in different media. With One single truth: vaccines are lacking everywhere because production is not enough.

The European Commission sought to justify the joint purchase of vaccines for the 27 countries of the Union and threatened to ban the export of AstraZeneca, which has a factory in Belgium, if it did not deliver the acquired vaccine. Then the chief executive of the company revealed “unexpected problems” that have limited vaccine production.

With a clarification: AstraZeneca produces 100 million vaccines per month, when the other companies achieve that production in a year.

“Of course, we are increasing production and Europe will get 17% of this world production in February, for a population that is 5% of the world total. We are in the acceleration phase and it will basically improve, but it takes time”, explained Pascal Soriot to The Guardian.

How is the contract

AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU is based on “best effort,” Soriot said. This means that the company is obliged to produce as many doses of vaccines as it can, but is not legally committed to fulfilling the order in the volumes that the EU wanted.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot defends himself. Photo: EFE

However, on Wednesday, European leaders said Soriot had misrepresented the contract. They insisted that the company had signed an “advance purchase agreement” promising that it had sufficient capacity to deliver the order.

AstraZeneca has experienced production problems at the plants that make the vaccine for Europe, particularly at a site in Belgium.

“We are basically two months behind what we wanted,” Soriot said. “The sites that have the lowest productivity in the network are those that are supplying Europe,” he added in the interview with The Guardian.

How is this made

The vaccine is made in two separate phases. The first is the “drug”, the vaccine itself, manufactured for European distribution, at plants in the Netherlands and Belgium. The second is the “pharmaceutical product”, where the vaccine is brought to plants in Italy and Germany, and placed in vials to be distributed to different countries and ultimately to doctors.

“The production problem,” Soriot said, “is with the first phase of ‘drug substance’, the manufacture of the vaccine itself. AstraZeneca uses vast cell cultures in batches of up to 2000 liters. The virus is injected into cell cultures and the cells produce the vaccine. However, some plants produce a much higher vaccine yield than others, up to three times more. “

He added: “We have also had initial problems, like this in the UK supply chain.”

The head of Health of the European Commission, Stella Kyriakides, this Wednesday at a conference on the delivery of vaccines against the coronavirus. Photo: DPA

The difference is that the UK signed their contract for 100 million doses much earlier. As a result, there has been more time to solve production problems, which means that vaccine production is higher, ”he explained.

“So with the UK we have had an additional three months to fix all the technical problems that we are experiencing,” he said.

Soriot declined to comment on the EU timetable. But he said that when AstraZeneca began developing the vaccine, in conjunction with the University of Oxford, the university had already started working with the UK government on plans on how to distribute the vaccine.

AstraZeneca was able to take the Oxford processes and scale them. This advantage is what made it possible to solve technical production problems in the United Kingdom, in time for the launch of the vaccine.

When bugs persist on European sites, the subsequent signing of the contract means that there hasn’t been time to fix them yet.

A vaccination center in Folkestone, Great Britain, where the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is supplied. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Priority for Great Britain

“The UK deal was reached in June, three months earlier than the European one,” Soriot said. “As you can imagine, the British government said that the supply coming out of the UK supply chain would go to the UK first. Basically that’s how it is, “he said.

“AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU raises the possibility that some of the UK-made vaccine could be supplied to the EU,” Soriot said. And he clarified: “But only once the contract with the UK government has been fulfilled. This is quite fair.”

One or two doses?

There have been disagreements over whether the UK was right in adopting a strategy to ensure that as many people as possible get their first dose. They should wait longer for a second, rather than administering both in a short period of time.

Soriot said he couldn’t speak for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. But he stated that the “one dose” strategy was “absolutely the right track” for AstraZeneca.

The company believes that one dose is 100% effective in stopping serious illness and hospitalizations and up to 73% efficient overall. He said “a second dose would be needed for longer-term immunity.”

The new strains

Additionally, Soriot was asked about early signs that some vaccines are not as effective on newer variants of the virus. The South African strain has been of particular concern.

He noted that the “neutralizing effect” of Moderna’s vaccine has been shown to be six times less. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is still being tested, but he said it was “logical” to expect reduced efficacy.

However, he assured that “existing vaccines could probably still control the virus enough to prevent serious disease,” while the company will continue to tailor vaccines to respond to new mutations.

AstraZeneca’s chief executive said the UK’s goal of vaccinating the top four priority groups against Covid-19 by mid-February “will be possible.”

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Pascal Soriot said that “by March, the UK will have vaccinated between 28 and 30 million people.”

“The prime minister has the goal of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February, and there are already 6.5 million. So they will get it,” he said.

The battle with the European Union

The EU had claimed that there were “failures” in the supply chain of vaccines to the bloc, and that deliveries were delayed compared to those in the UK.

Soriot admitted that there had been “initial problems”. But he claimed his teams had been “working around the clock” to fix them.

He also said that the fact that the UK supply contract was signed three months before the European Vaccine Agreement meant that there had been “an additional three months to fix all the technical problems we are experiencing in the UK”.

An ambulance of the British health services, next to a poster that recalls the measures against the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

Referring to news that initial supply volumes of the vaccine to the EU would be lower than anticipated, he said he understood the “frustration”. But that was due to a “production performance lower than expected, which affected the number of doses produced per batch.”

“We continue to work with our supplier partners to optimize this process and ensure that the vaccine is produced at the required scale and rate, while maintaining the highest quality standards,” the AstraZeneca CEO told La Repubblica.

However, shortly after expressing its understanding of the EU’s concerns, AstraZeneca was reported to have pulled out of a planned meeting with EU representatives on Wednesday. However, the company denied the allegations and said it was still scheduled.

The EU has said that all companies producing Covid vaccines in the EU would have to provide “advance notification” when exporting to third countries.

This move, in turn, could affect the UK supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is manufactured in Belgium. But both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said they were confident the supply would not be interrupted.

“You know, we do this for non-profit, remember? We did not go into this to try to make money or whatever. We would like to treat Europe as best as possible. In fact, I think we treat Europe fairly,” Sarsot said at the Italian newspaper.

AstraZeneca said last week it would cut supplies of the vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, to the EU in the first quarter of 2021, citing production problems. A senior EU official said at the time that this meant a 60% reduction to 31 million doses.

In August last year, the bloc agreed to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for 750 million euros, with an option for an additional 100 million. Britain obtained 100 million doses in May 2020, at a cost of 84 million pounds.

Soriot added that AstraZeneca was also working with the University of Oxford on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of Covid-19.

