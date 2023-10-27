US and allied forces deployed in Iraq and Syria as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition have suffered repeated drone and missile attacks this month.

Although the attacks have not been claimed by any group recognized as having ties to Iran, Washington ensures that Tehran is involved and threatened to respond “decisively.”

Why have attacks increased?

The wave of attacks is related to the most recent war between Israel and Hamaswhich began when the Palestinian Islamist group carried out an attack from Gaza on October 7, which left more than 1,400 dead, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel responded with bombings in which more than 6,500 people have died, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Armed factions close to Iran have threatened to attack US interests over the support of Washington to Israel; and one of them, the Hezbollah group, demanded the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq under the threat of “tasting hellfire.”

The Pentagon said there were 10 attacks on US and allied forces in Iraq, and three more in Syria, between October 17 and 24, involving a “mix of one-way attacks with drones and rockets.”

Who is executing them?

Many of the recent attacks – although not all – were claimed by the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq”, which has not publicly shown its affiliation with or support for any specific government and is not one of the militia groups established in the region. But his claims of attacks on US forces have appeared on Telegram channels used by pro-Iran armed factions.

Additionally, the Pentagon stated that the organizations “carrying out these attacks have the support of the Iranian regime and the IRGC,” referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran. Meanwhile, the White House He said Iran “actively facilitates” attacks on US troops in Middle East.

Michael Knights, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, said that the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq is a name for the media, not a group.”

It is the result of several Iranian-backed groups in Iraq deciding “during the Gaza conflict claim all their attacks together,” Knights added.

How dangerous are the attacks?

For now, the impact of these attacks has been limited, but there is great potential for escalation. American Central Command indicated last week that members of the international coalition against the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) suffered “minor injuries” from an incident in which US troops shot down a drone and damaged another in western Iraq.

Additionally, an American civilian contractor suffered a “cardiac event” and died while sheltering at a base in Iraq after warning systems indicated the proximity of a threat. In this case, the attack ultimately did not occur. There is great potential for the situation to get worse, especially if a drone or rocket directly kills American troops.

“What we are seeing is the prospect of a more significant escalation against US forces and troops throughout the region in a very short term from forces close to Iran, or ultimately from Iran itself,” the Pentagon explained.

Why are there US forces on the ground?

There are nearly 2,500 US troops in Iraq and about 900 more in Syria as part of efforts to prevent the resurgence of IS.which previously took a good part of the territory in both countries but was repelled by local forces supported by air attacks in a bloody conflict that lasted several years.

U.S. forces and other coalition troops are deployed at bases in Iraq and Syria that have been targets of attacks, but these facilities are ultimately under the control of local authorities and not international troops.

US forces in Iraq are tasked with consulting and training duties following the end of the coalition’s combat mission in December 2021, while those stationed in Syria are still carrying out operations against IS.

