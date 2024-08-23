It was 9:00 a.m. on a Friday in March and Ernest Jones III was hungry.

From a hospital bed at a National Institutes of Health research center in Maryland, he surveyed his food tray: Honey Nut Cheerios cereal with fiber-fortified whole milk, a blueberry muffin wrapped in plastic wrap and margarine. “Simple, old-school,” one of those “old-fashioned Saturday morning breakfasts,” said Jones, 38, who is studying to be a pastor.

She was about halfway through her 28-day stay at the NIH, one of 36 people taking part in a nutrition trial that is expected to end in late 2025. Researchers will draw blood from participants, monitor their body fat and weight, measure the calories they burn and feed them three meticulously designed meals a day.

The participants don’t know it, but their job is to help answer some of the most pressing questions in nutrition: Are ultra-processed foods bad for your health? Are they a major factor in weight gain and obesity? And why is it so easy to eat so much of them?

Ultra-processed foods include soft drinks, processed meats and flavored yogurts, as well as most breakfast cereals, packaged breads and plant-based milks. Kevin Hall, a senior investigator at the NIH who is leading the trial, said there is a “mountain of epidemiological data” linking these foods to poor health — including 32 health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression and certain gastrointestinal conditions and cancers.

But many questions remain, including whether it is the ultra-processed foods themselves that cause these conditions, or whether it is something related to the lives of the people who eat them.

The NIH study will test two theories about why ultra-processed foods may cause weight gain.

One idea is that they often contain certain combinations of attractive nutrients — such as fats, sugars, sodium and carbohydrates — that might activate the brain’s reward system in a way that makes people want to eat a lot of them.

A second hypothesis is that ultra-processed foods often contain a lot of calories per bite. And because they can be less filling than unprocessed foods, you may mindlessly consume more to feel satisfied.

For Jones, the characteristics of the meals she received changed each week, depending on what the researchers were testing. One week consisted exclusively of unprocessed foods, but for the other three weeks, at least 80 percent of the meals’ calories were made up of ultra-processed foods, with slight adjustments made between weeks to test how their calorie concentrations and taste might affect how much participants ate.

Throughout the study, Jones wore a continuous glucose monitor on her upper arm to track blood sugar fluctuations. One day a week, her blood was drawn before breakfast and then six more times over the next three hours to measure her levels of insulin, glucose, lipids and hunger and satiety hormones, as well as her markers of inflammation.

Once a week, Jones also had a full-body scan to measure his body fat. Several times a day, an iPad played survey questions about his mood, appetite and satisfaction with meals.

Hall says that if the trial suggests that some ultra-processed foods cause weight gain because they are packed with calories or designed to be extremely palatable, those findings can help distinguish which ones are safe to eat and which are most important to avoid. Food manufacturers could potentially use that information to produce processed foods that are less likely to cause weight gain, she said, such as by reducing their sodium or sugar content, or adding fiber, which adds bulk without adding calories.

Carlos Monteiro, a nutritional epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo in Brazil who defined the term ultra-processed foods with colleagues in 2009, is skeptical that companies would voluntarily implement such changes. Making a product less irresistible could cut into their profits, he said.