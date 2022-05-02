reported The American magazine “Fortune” that the two sub-strains “BA.4” and “BA.5” originated in South Africa, adding that cases there are on a noticeable rise, although most of the country’s citizens have received the Corona vaccine or were infected with the virus before.

The country’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported nearly 4,000 new infections on Sunday.

“The two new sub-strains also target people who have been vaccinated against corona or have previously been infected with Omicron … but they may not need to be hospitalized,” said a senior Corona researcher in South Africa.

For his part, Alex Segal, a professor at the Africa Institute of Health Research in South Africa, revealed: “Our new study indicates that BA.4 and BA.5 are able to provoke a new wave of corona due to their ability to avoid antibodies, whether from vaccination or a previous infection. “.

He added, “The possibility of a BA.4 and BA.5 wave is strong… but we do not expect a huge wave or a highly contagious wave.”

He continued, “People who were previously infected with corona and did not receive vaccination experienced an eight-fold decrease in antibodies after being exposed to the new sub-variables. As for those who were vaccinated and previously infected, they experienced a slight three-fold decrease in antibodies.”