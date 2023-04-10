Tires come in all shapes and sizes. Literal. But one thing all tires have in common: the color, right? Because you only see black rubber, but why is that so? And has that always been the case? The answer to that last question turns out to be ‘no’. Take a journey through automotive history and find out why tires are black.

At the very beginning of the automobile, in the nineteenth century, car tires were made of solid rubber. This natural rubber had a milky white color. When car manufacturers fitted tires at the time, they were always white. The tires are no longer solid, but have air in them. In addition, about 200 ingredients have been added to the rubber.

An important part of today’s band carbon black, formerly known as black. This substance is created when petroleum products are burned and consists mainly of soot particles. Tires become stiffer and wear less quickly due to the addition. Coincidentally, this also turns tires black, but this is not the main goal.

Black belt exceptions

Occasionally you see classic cars driving with white lines on the tire. Americans call these tires’white walls‘. By the way, rapper Macklemore made a funky song about it. In the past, these were tires with only carbon in the tread. Nowadays this is a fashion thing and the cheeks are often whitened afterwards.

In the fifties you could buy tires in all colors from various suppliers. It was seen as an extra option to make your car slightly different from that of your neighbour. Goodyear even made luminescent tires. In the end, the demand for colored tires and luminescent tires turned out to be too low and the brand stuck to black tires.

In 2019, Goodyear brought back the glow-in-the-dark tires once more on the concept car you see below. Incidentally, you sometimes see bicycles with colored tires. And the next innovation in tire land is just around the corner. You can find it under the image of the luminous bands.