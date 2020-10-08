This is not only an Iranian tradition. In countries where the majority of the population preaches Islam, you can often find doors with two knobs of different shapes at once. One handle resembles a hammer, the other is usually shaped like a ring or a crescent. In addition, both pens tend to have some kind of traditional ornament that is typical for each area. “Hammers” for men are heavier and emit a loud, booming sound, while women’s “hammers” are a semicircle, and the sound from them is quieter. So, by knocking on the door, the owners of the house could know in advance who was knocking on them: a man or a woman. The fact is that according to strict Muslim laws, men are not supposed to see the faces of women, except for their mother, wife, daughter or close relatives. For this, it is necessary to determine by sound who came to visit. At home, women do not wear a veil and if a man comes, they need to get dressed before opening the door. And women can be admitted home without a veil.