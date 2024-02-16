The California Peninsula, located in northwest Mexico and extending towards the Pacific Ocean, is a region of great historical and cultural importance that has witnessed complex evolution over the centuries. Two Mexican states are located in its territory: Baja California and Baja California Sur.. Despite their geographical proximity and shared origin, these two states present notable differences in terms of economic development, geography and demographics. But why are there two Baja Californias in Mexico and what is their relationship with California in the United States?

The history of the California peninsula dates back several centuries, before the arrival of Europeans to the American continent.according to the official website of the Baja California government.

Originally inhabited by various indigenous groups, the region was first explored by Europeans in the 16th century. Spain established missions throughout the peninsula with the goal of evangelizing the indigenous populations and securing their claim to the territory. These missions, founded by Franciscan missionaries, played a crucial role in the area's integration into Spanish dominions.

During the colonial era, the California peninsula was under the rule of Spain and later of Mexico, after its independence in 1821. However, management of the region presented significant challenges due to its extensive length, rugged terrain, and sparsely dispersed population.. In the mid-19th century, increased foreign pressure, especially from the United States in the north, and internal challenges, such as discontent and lack of resources, began to draw a clear distinction between Upper and Lower California.

The historical events that divided Baja California

The war between Mexico and the United States (1846-1848) was decisive in this separation process. Following the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848, Mexico ceded vast portions of territory to the United States, including Alta California. This event marked the final separation between Alta California, now part of the United States, and Baja California, which remained under Mexican control.

After this division, the portion that remained under Mexican rule continued to evolve and eventually divided into two federative entities: Baja California and Baja California Sur in 1974. This separation was due to differences in economic development, administrative needs, and a growing population that demanded more efficient management.

Fast food delivery men deliver orders to migrants at the border wall today, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

Today, Baja California and Baja California Sur are distinct Mexican states with unique characteristics. Baja California, with major and highly urbanized cities such as Tijuana and Mexicali, has a diversified economy with a strong focus on manufacturing and tourism. In contrast, Baja California Sur stands out for its tourism-based economy, especially in destinations such as Los Cabos and La Paz, where luxury tourism and activities related to the sea are essential.