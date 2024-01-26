This unusual situation began to take shape in the early years of 2000, when Beautiful soul, a female cumbia group, was formed by Yolanda Medina, with production by Nílver Huárac. Over time, the group became one of the most prominent in the Peruvian music scene, accumulating approximately 200 recorded songs and featuring the participation of renowned national artists.

Why did Nílver Huárac and Yolanda Medina distance themselves?

In 2014, the balance between the partners was broken when Yolanda Medina accused Nílver Huárac of registering the name “Alma Bella” in Indecopi without her consent. Medina expressed her discontent not only because of the appropriation of the name, but also because this was done behind her back, which she considered a lack of respect for the effort and dedication of the group members. In defence, Huárac He argued his significant investment in the group, both in production and in other financial aspects.

The situation took a turn in 2015, when Yolanda Medina announced the group's return to celebrate its 15th anniversary, revealing that it had regained 50% ownership of the name after a lengthy legal fight with Huárac. This allowed Medina to bring together several former members for a special celebration.

What happened to Alma Bella?

As a result of this conflict, there are currently two versions of the group: “Alma Bella de Nilver Huárac” and “Alma Bella de Yolanda Medina”, each led by the respective founders. Both groups maintain an active presence in the music scene, continuing their paths independently, but under the same historical name that initially made them famous.

