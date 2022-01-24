Home page world

divide

Again and again aerial bombs are defused in Cologne (symbol image). © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

If an aircraft bomb is discovered in Cologne, evacuations and closures are often the result. How are the duds searched for?

Cologne – Air bombs are repeatedly discovered in German cities – even 76 years after the end of the Second World War, this is part of the agenda in some cities. Also in Cologne* duds are still discovered several times a year. In 2021, 40 aerial bombs were detected, 19 of them led to an evacuation. Especially in summer not a week sometimes went by without another dud being found.



24RHEIN* explains why aerial bombs will keep Cologne busy for years to come.

If a dud is discovered, the first measures are taken immediately. A danger area is defined, people have to leave their homes. It is not uncommon for the defusing to have a massive impact on traffic. (mlu) *24RHINE is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA