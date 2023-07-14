In the middle of summer, the ‘fauna’ typical of the season accompanies us wherever we go, making itself felt day and night. And we are not referring to children on vacation or noisy vacationers… It is about the insects in our environment, which with the high temperatures are in their golden age. Except in the tropics, insect reproduction rates typically skyrocket in the warmer months. And right now, not only are there more of them, they are also more active, as their metabolisms speed up because they are hungry. “More light, more temperature, more organisms to parasitize… This time has everything for them,” summarizes David González, an expert on these ‘little ones’ and author of ‘Bacteria, bugs and other friends’ (Ariel editorial).

Being so voracious has the consequence that they come closer to humans in search of food: either our blood (it is the menu of annoying mosquitoes, especially if we have group O) or the residues that we leave around ( those little crumbs that we drop and those dirty dishes that we don’t wash quickly and that attract, for example, cockroaches, wasps and ants). This is the same as always, of course, but climate change is introducing a factor of chaos into this panorama: there are high temperatures for a much longer period of the year -with which the insect season is extended- and, in addition, “new species arrive that we didn’t know about here before.” For example, he cites the black fly, which was not seen and is now well established in the Ebro area. “The little bugs adapt,” González emphasizes. And that implies traveling if the environmental conditions of their habitat vary and they prefer other latitudes.

Depend on the environment



Being ectothermic -they do not produce their own heat, like humans and other mammals- they depend on the environmental temperature to regulate that of their organism (like reptiles, for example). For this reason, with climate change its geographical distribution is changing, which also entails hybridization between species -newcomers end up reproducing with locals- and changes in the density of some populations, since some will grow a lot and others will not. However, they will be diminished because coexistence with the ‘new’ may not be peaceful.

This is happening, above all, in the temperate regions of the planet, where there has been a greater increase in temperature due to climate change in recent decades. Something that in tropical areas has not been so pronounced, since, since the temperatures are already very high, the effect would be that the insects, rather than reproduce at large and multiply, what they would do is die. According to the experts, this growth in variety and quantity in temperate zones and the disappearance of species in the tropics is already a fact, something that is worrying because, although they are annoying or disgusting, these little animals fulfill very important functions, from decomposing inert matter to provide nutrients to the soil to pollinate plants or keep certain pests under control.

Which are more likely to survive? Those who can go more easily to temperate zones if they are in trouble, that is, those who have wings, although many species have already become accustomed to traveling with humans from continent to continent, in luggage or transporting goods. And, of course, those who, when they arrive at a ‘good’ destination for them, manage to adapt quickly and reproduce to settle down. And it seems that our environment, a temperate zone of the planet and with ‘incentives’ such as extensive livestock farms (food for them), is liking it. So much so that professionals dedicated to exterminating pests have more work than ever.

most frequent cycles



«The coldest and most adverse period of the insects is shortened, this favors the reproduction cycles, being shorter and more frequent. Our high season, which has always been summer, has now been extended from April to October and the peak period is getting longer and longer”, confirms Eduard Durany, product manager at Anticimex Spain, a company specializing in digital pest control.

As he warns, global warming is producing a significant increase in pests. At the domestic level, “flies, mosquitoes, wasps, cockroaches and ants” are the species that give us the most war. But these little animals are the ones that have been giving us summer forever, right? Well, now they have reinforcements: there are more varieties of all of them: “American, Oriental, Germanic cockroach…”, Durany lists as an example. Asian wasps that are added to those known in Spain, mosquitoes such as Aedes japonicus, a new species of mosquito that comes from the area of ​​Japan, Korea, China and Russia and was detected in Spain three years ago due to the trade in used tires that come from those countries and that, to top it off, can transmit viruses like dengue to humans…

“This warmer climate is contributing to the settlement of invasive species that find our climate increasingly welcoming. This is the case of the tiger mosquito, which, like other insects, is highly conditioned by the weather. We can observe how since its arrival on the Peninsula in 2004, the population has not stopped growing annually due, in part, to the effects of climate change”, Durany emphasizes, who indicates that to keep them at bay without resorting to chemical remedies -« If you have to use products, it’s better to go to professionals”, he warns- sometimes structural measures are enough, such as placing mosquito nets at home and covering fissures and cracks.

That is, it is about putting up barriers to prevent them from accessing the interior of the home. To this we must add the mandatory mandate not to leave them any food or water that attracts them, because, in the end, if not, they end up finding an entrance.