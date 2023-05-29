After winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a superlative Lionel Andrés Messi and touring Argentina to exhibit the World Cup with the entire country, the team led by Lionel Scaloni will visit Asia in June, where they will play against Australia in Beijing on Thursday 15 and against Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday 19and the DT has already announced the list of 27 players who will represent the “Albiceleste”.
The roster threw some surprises such as the calls to Walter Benítez, former Quilmes goalkeeper who plays for PSV, Leo Balerdi from Marseille and Lucas Ocampos, who plays for Seville, among others, as well as notable absences, such as those of Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lisandro Martinez. We review case by case the reasons for the world champions who do not appear.
Why doesn’t Lautaro Martínez appear on Scaloni’s list?
The Inter striker will be in the Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul and will then undergo treatment on one foot for a problem that has been going on since last year.
Why doesn’t Paulo Dybala appear on Scaloni’s list?
He also has a final and drags ailments: the “Jewel” was saved by José Mourinho so that he reaches the final of the Europa League next Wednesday with Sevilla, for Roma, so after that meeting he will be unemployed.
Why doesn’t Franco Armani appear on the Scaloni list?
He is in full dispute of the local tournament with River Plate.
Why doesn’t Lisandro Martínez appear on Scaloni’s list?
The left-handed defender is recovering from a broken foot.
Why doesn’t Papu Gómez appear on Scaloni’s list?
Nor had he been in the friendlies against Panama and Curaçao, in March. His absence is more related to his lack of continuity as a starter at Sevilla in Spain.
Why doesn’t Ángel Correa appear on Scaloni’s list?
The Atlético de Madrid forward is not listed due to a tactical decision by Scaloni, who did call other forwards such as Giovanni Simeone (Napoli, Italy), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United, England) and Nicolás González (Fiorentina, Italy).
Why doesn’t Juan Foyth appear on Scaloni’s list?
The Villarreal man is also not listed, due to the decision of the DT, who opted for these defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Lens), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique de Lyon) and Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
#world #champions #Argentina #absent #Scalonis #list #Lautaro #Dybala #Armani
Leave a Reply