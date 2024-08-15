Although the usual thing that people say about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends is that they are gorgeous women under 25, something that has already become a popular culture joke, another truly striking thing is that all of his partners are physically surprisingly similar. The fact that he always dates blonde supermodels who do not respond to the canons of diversity that are currently beginning to be imposed shows that the actor definitely has a clear type, something very common in Hollywood. After dating Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke married Ryan Shawhughes, whose resemblance to the actress is uncanny, and after divorcing Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony dated model Shannon de Lima for a while.

Of course, you don’t have to go to the red carpet or the Walk of Fame to see similar cases. A study launched by the University of California The team notes that most people’s ex-partners share at least one similar physical characteristic; a factor that the people responsible for the analysis say plays an important role when selecting a new partner. The team also discovered that people choose partners who not only look physically similar, but also have the same education, religion and intelligence. Anna Vicen Renner, an expert coach in Self-Esteem and Relationships, explains why. “Our brain often looks for what is familiar, and that includes the physical. If someone feels comfortable with certain features, it is likely that they will always be attracted to people with those characteristics. Some studies also show that unconsciously, there are people who look for physical similarities with one of their parents. The features that are familiar to us attract us and it may not only be through the physical but also through their abilities, temperament, character, how they make us feel or lifestyle…. That familiarity can make us feel welcomed, that we belong, comfortable, safe.”

Although it is the physical resemblance that is surprising at first, it is equally striking how each person, in childhood, already sets in motion a way of creating emotional bonds that has a lot to do with the relationship they have with their parents. “As the human mind works in associative terms, we can internalize that people with a series of characteristics that resemble those of our parents are the ones we love. This also explains why behavioral dynamics are repeated in our relationships,” says Buenaventura del Charco, a health psychologist, teacher, disseminator and clinical director of Being With You TherapyHe claims that having learned to love that way and that type of people automatically, it is normal to tend to repeat those patterns.

We then talk about Dating Deja Vu, a term coined by the dating app Plenty of Fish that refers not only to the physical resemblance between couples, but also to how certain types of dates and activities are repeated. Although sometimes it is a coincidence, many times it is a trap of the unconscious. People have certain biases that push them to focus on people who look like their ex-partners, and one of the reasons may be not having grieved correctly, a clear reflection of the expression “stumbling over the same stone”… Although this stumble is not necessarily repeated only on a couple of occasions. There are also those who have very clear physical specifications when looking for a partner, who must meet certain characteristics, something that is also promoted in dating apps when the filters are very specific.

Although applications such as Bumble already talk about the so-called ‘open casting’, which is opposed to ‘typecasting’, that is, always meeting the same type of person, in many cases they end up choosing a person very similar to a romantic interest from the past, something that often does not go unnoticed by new couples, who realize the physical similarities are obvious. This issue worries some people so much that they even There are numerous threads on Reddit about it where users share their feelings. “When it comes to saying whether it’s something that would affect me or not, I have it clear: it depends on who broke up with who. If it was you who broke up and your ex found someone who looks like you, then I think you would feel good, because it means that they still want someone like you. If it was your ex who broke up with you and found someone who looks like you, you would feel bad, because that shows that they didn’t break up with you because of your looks,” says one user.

That’s the case of Sabrina Carpenter in ‘Opposite’, who laments in the song that she discovered that her ex is dating someone physically completely different from her, which makes her question whether she ever found her attractive. “She’s nothing like me, but then why are you so happy? Now I think I understand the cause: you were looking for the opposite of me,” Carpenter sings, although this insecurity can also appear when the ex-partner is identical, as the doubt arises as to whether she really got over her past or if she is in the middle of a bridge relationship.

“It is natural that this can make you feel a little insecure, but this physical resemblance does not have to mean anything, and even less, that it is something harmful. Although someone may have a type, that does not mean that there is danger for the couple, even if their ex resembles them. When faced with any insecurity, the best thing is to talk, express feelings and emotions and listen to the other person. Healthy relationships are based on honesty and mutual support,” explains Anna Vicen Renner.

Psychologist Claudia Brumbaugh, who has studied romantic relationships in depth, has analyzed the way in which so many people end up dating clones of their ex-partners through the lens of attachment theory, which describes how each person’s past experiences can shape the way in which new relationships are formed. In her study, ‘Transference of attachment patterns: How important relationships influence feelings toward novel people’ She has found that although people who meet someone who is similar to their ex may feel more anxiously attached to that person, they may also be more willing to talk and open up. “If someone reminds you, whether consciously or unconsciously, of a previous partner, you will feel safer, more accessible, because having a sense of control and predictability is hugely important. In fact, it is so vital that it can be easier to repeat mistakes and bad patterns than to have our ideas about partners, love and relationships shattered.” explains to ‘The Atlantic’thus indicating that turning to similar people may actually function as a psychological comfort.

The important thing to remember is that when faced with the unconscious compulsion to repeat actions, and the resulting difficulty of not stopping stumbling over the same stone several times, it is advisable to go to therapy, since these repetitions can contain harmful behaviors towards oneself.