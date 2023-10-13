The presence of large video game brands in Mexican territory has always been important, however, over the years we have had ups and downs. A good amount of time ago, our country hosted large editions of the Electronic Game Show that were even comparable to what was done in the United States. Unfortunately, for reasons unknown to us, the convention better known as EGS He fell into disrepair, having truly forgotten years and what we believe, the community does not deserve. Why did this happened? How is it that such an important market cannot have a gaming event to match? Nintendo tells us a little.

A few days ago we had the opportunity to be present at the Brazil Game Show 2023 with the main mission of playing early Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Undoubtedly, the great star of the event was precisely Nintendo, which presented a very striking and gigantic booth to show off its products. During the convention we were able to chat directly with Pilar Pueblitapublic relations manager at Nintendo for Latin America, who we couldn’t help but ask how it is that Brazil Yes, you can enjoy an important convention and Mexico No.

“What I can tell you is that we are very excited about what may come for us.” Mexico in the future. Of course we are with our doors open to participate in the different events that occur in Mexico. We are very excited to hear proposals and plans. Obviously each invitation has to go through an evaluation process as part of the requirements for Nintendo. Super excited that in the future we can have an event in Mexico and we can be there.”, responded the representative of Nintendo.

Well there you have it. As with other brands, it seems that Nintendo is in the best position to once again be part of an important video game event in Mexico as it is doing in Brazilwhich makes me return to my theory that in reality, what is needed is a serious organization that knows the business and, above all, understands the needs that important exhibitors have to be present at a convention presenting products that are worth the money. grief.

To finish, we leave you with the message it sends Pillar to our entire region.