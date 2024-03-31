The excitement of Spanish football moves to the Copa del Rey next week, with the grand final that will face the Athletic Club and to RCD Mallorca on Saturday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. This large-scale event has led to a pause in the LaLiga Santander day, allowing the finalists to concentrate on preparing for the match.
On the 30th of The league left us vibrant results. FC Barcelona consolidated its position in second place by beating UD Las Palmas 1-0, while Real Madrid did the same with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club.
The final of the Copa del Rey promises to be an exciting duel. Athletic Club, seeking its third title in the last four seasons, reaches the final after eliminating Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals. RCD Mallorca, for its part, is chasing its first title since 2003, after eliminating Real Sociedad in a thrilling semi-final.
With the LaLiga pause, attention is focused on the Copa del Rey. The La Cartuja stadium in Seville will dress up to receive the two teams that will fight for the oldest trophy in Spanish football. A meeting that will undoubtedly generate great expectation and emotions among fans.
The resumption of LaLiga will take place next week with matchday 31. On Friday, April 12, Betis and Celta will play their corresponding matches, thus opening the thirty-first day of the Spanish national league championship. Madrid and Barcelona will travel to Mallorca and Cádiz respectively.
