The group stage of Euro 2024 has already ended after the matches of the third day were played in the last two groups. Below, we explain why there are no games scheduled for this Thursday, June 27, or for Friday, the 28th.
We already know the names of the 16 teams that have qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2024 in Germany. After the last group stage matches, Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Portugal, Turkey and Georgia have qualified for the next round of the tournament.
After 13 consecutive days of intense group stage matches, UEFA has scheduled two days of rest in the middle of the competition. The aim is to give each team a similar amount of time to recover before the start of the knockout phase of the tournament. With their final matches on Wednesday 26 June, the teams in Groups E and F would not have been able to play another match immediately.
Football fans can be sure that this break will be short, lasting only two days, with the round of 16 starting on Saturday, June 29. The matches will continue until July 2, with two matches scheduled each day, one at 6:00 p.m. and another at 9:00 p.m.
This Saturday, the first two matches will be played in which the Swiss and Italian teams will face each other at 6:00 p.m. Next, the host country, Germany, will face Denmark at 9:00 p.m. for a place in the quarterfinals.
On Sunday, it will be the turn of the Spanish team to face Georgia at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne at 9:00 p.m.
